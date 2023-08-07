PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Week 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

The second week of the PMPL South Asia 2023 Fall wrapped up on August 6 with Stalwart Esports dethroning 4Merical Vibes from the prime seat in the overall scoreboard (Week 1+2). The renowned Mongolian lineup's improved performance in the second week propelled them to pole position on the scoreboard. The unit has earned 335 points in the first two weeks of the League Stage.

4Merical Vibes dropped to second place with 322 points following a decline in their performance in Week 2. In the remaining week, they will try to reclaim their first rank in the League.

Skylightz Gaming also upped their game in their recent few matches, taking third place with 313 points. The star-studded Nepali squad conquered four Chicken Dinners in the second week.

PMPL South Asia overall scoreboard after Week 2

Top 10 teams' rankings after Week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

RAW Esports were also consistent during Week 2, rising to fourth position with 293 points. High Voltage DC, 10th in Week 1, found form in their previous few matches to grab fifth position with 286 points on the overall leaderboard. T2K Esports, a well-known Nepali crew, took sixth place with 286 points.

Mabetex Esports struggled a little in the second week, the Mongolian side slipping to seventh place with 276 points. NB Esports, the PMPL Spring runner-up, placed eighth with 265 points after an average run in both weeks.

SEAL Esports occupied were ninth with 262 points, followed by Venom Deadeyes with 221 points. Nepal’s LEO Esports held 11th place with 220 points, while Bangladesh’s King of Spades slipped to 12th position after playing poorly in Week 2.

Teams ranked 11th to 20th in the PMPL SA after Week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Nepal’s pride DRS Gaming has performed below par in the first two weeks. The reputed squad earned 97 points in the initial week and scored 112 points in Week 2. The team held the 14th position in the overall standings with 209 points. Deadeyes Guys and Illumin8 took 15th and 16th places with 206 points each.

IHC Esports, a popular PUBG Mobile team, has had a terrible run so far in the PMPL SA Fall, finishing 17th with 171 points after Week 2. The Mongolian club will need to improve their game in the third week to earn a place in the Grand Final.

ASL and Jyanmaara ranked 19th and 20th with 161 and 110 points, respectively.