PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Week 3 Day 4: Overall standings, overview, and more

The penultimate day of the PMPL South Asia League Stage concluded with Stalwart Esports solidifying their lead and reinforcing their top position in the rankings. The team accumulated 58 points across four matches, including a chicken dinner that brought their total to 493. The League Stage's last day will take place on Sunday at 5 pm IST.

4Merical Vibes had an average outing but managed to climb a rank, securing the second spot with a total of 440 points. On the other hand, Skylightz Gaming had a challenging day, only earning six points, causing them to drop to third place with a total of 427 points.

Meanwhile, DRS Gaming broke into the top 10, securing the ninth position with 336 points, whereas IHC slipped again to 14th.

PMPL Fall South Asia Week 3 Day 4 results

DRS Gaming took ninth place after Week 2 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports began the day impressively, clinching a victory in the initial Erangel match with 13 eliminations. The team controlled the game zone from the onset and maintained their dominance. Raw Esports secured second place with nine eliminations, while DRS Gaming finished third with five eliminations.

DRS Gaming excelled in the day's second match, finishing first with 13 eliminations. Meanwhile, Stalwart Esports continued their strong performance, coming in second with 10 points. Despite an early elimination, IHC Esports managed to secure eight frag points.

In the third game of the PMPL Week 3 Day 4, Leo Yetuaa secured victory for his team by eliminating T2K Trulove and accumulating a total of 10 kills. Deadeyes Guys, who seemed strong at one stage, ended up third with 10 eliminations. Meanwhile, 4Merical Dok guided his team to the fourth spot.

IHC moved up to 14th in PMPL SA League after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the fourth fixture, Stronger Fake Love emerged victorious with 11 eliminations, with Refus standing out as the MVP with five kills. However, it was Stalwart that dominated the points table with an impressive 15 eliminations. Mabetex settled for third place with six eliminations.

ASL Domination Crew exhibited top-notch prowess in the PMPL Day 4's final round on Sanhok, clinching victory with nine frags. Despite NB Esports' early elimination, Mondo's exceptional performance as MVP secured seven crucial frag points.