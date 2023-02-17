PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Week 1 Day 2: Overall results, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the first week of PMPL Indonesia Spring 2023 ended today, February 16, with BOOM Esports claiming the pole position by taking out Team MORPH. With 50 eliminations and 79 points in total, BOOM Esports played wonderfully after a series of podium finishes in multiple matches.

Although MORPH — who were at the top when Day 1 ended — managed to secure a Chicken Dinner today, their performance in the other games was average. This caused them to drop to the second spot and end Day 2 with 74 points. VOIN Esports has climbed to the third position — they came fourth on Day 1 — after playing uniformly today, obtaining 69 points in eight matches.

Popular team Bigetron Red Villains had a fabulous Day 2, as they rose to the fifth spot with an impressive Chicken Dinner in today's second game. Persija Evos left fans disappointed on the second day, coming 15th and failing to make it into the top 10 in any of their games.

PMPL Indonesia Spring 2023 Week 1 Day 2 standings

Bigetron claimed fifth spots after Day 2 of PMPL Indonesia (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1

Underdog side Team ARF clinched the first game of Day 2, securing 12 kills in it. They were followed by VOIN Esports and AURA Esports. These teams came second and third with six and two kills, respectively.

Match 2

The tournament's second day saw Bigetron dominate this match, as they destroyed the competition, securing a whopping 17 kills. VOIN Esports performed admirably again as they finished second with seven kills. BOOM Esports found their footing today in this match, claiming the third spot with two frags.

Overall standings after PMPL Indonesia 2023 Day 2(Image via PUBG Mobile)

Matches 3 and 4

The third and fourth games belonged to AURA Esports, who claimed a whopping 42 points in these two matches. The squad came third in Game 3 with 10 kills and dominated the subsequent match to secure a win with 17 frags. MORPH and BOOM Esports came first and second in Games 3 and 4, cementing their first and second spots on the leaderboard.

Match 5

The fifth game on Miramar was conquered by 21 NFT Esports, who finally showed what they were capable of with 13 kills. GLU Squad and Team RRQ came second and third in this match, acquiring the twelfth and sixth spots on the overall scoreboard.

Poll : 0 votes