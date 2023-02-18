PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Week 1 Day 3: Overall standings, summary, and more

Strengthening its hold on the overall points table, BOOM Esports' dominance continued on Day-3 of PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023. The side garnered 132 points with 82 eliminations. Meanwhile, VOIN Esports jumped to second place, ending Day-3 with 108 points and 68 frags.

Popular side Bigetron Red Villains, with reinvigorated performances from Day 2, progressed into the top three in the overall points table. Displaying immense experience, the squad improved with each match, eventually claiming the third spot with 94 points and 59 eliminations.

Another popular squad, Persija EVOS, previously lagging at the 15th spot, arrived rejuvenated and finished the day in 10th. Genesis Dogma, on the other hand, sat 18th after 12 matches.

PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023 Week 1 Day 3 overview

VOIN Esports started off the day in emphatic fashion, claiming victory with nine frags. However, BOOM Esports remained the top fraggers in the game and finished second with 12 eliminations. Meanwhile, Kagendra secured third place in Game-1 with four kills.

Bigetron moved up to third place after Day 3 of PMPL Indonesia (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Capitalizing on its momentum from Game-1, BOOM Esports dominated the competition and clinched the second match with eight frags. Breathing down its neck, Bigetron placed second with eight kills. Pigmy also played well in this fixture and secured the third spot with seven eliminations.

Team RRQ, renowned for its consistent performances, secured its first chicken dinner of the event, shattering the competition with 13 kills. AURA Esports and GLU Squad finished second and third in this game, delivering exceptional performances.

Overall rankings after 12 matches of PMPL Indonesia (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Alter Ego had a decent showing as it secured a chicken dinner in the fourth round with 12 kills. VOIN Esports also shined in this game and continued to climb the leaderboard. NKINS Esports delivered exceptional performances and held onto third place with two kills.

Closing the day with a chicken dinner in the final match, Bigetron Red Villains marched into the top three spots. The squad played strategically, adopting a labored pace before becoming the last survivors in the final zone. Genesis Dogma, who suffered from a poor start to Week-1, finally found a decent run and finished second with five kills. Meanwhile, Pigmy Team finished third with three frags.

