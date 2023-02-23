PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Week 2 Day 2: Overall rankings, highlights, and more

As Day 2 of the second week of the League Stage of PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023 came to an end today, the leaderboards also saw significant changes.

However, VOIN Esports maintained their top spot with 84 points and 51 eliminations. The team played with their usual poise, although their performance was somewhat average compared to Day 1. The side still stands in pole spot on the overall table with 259 points.

ARF Team, who found their form yesterday, went ballistic today and secured two chicken dinners out of the four games they played in. This performance helped them climb to the second spot in Week-2 rankings with 73 points. They also climbed to the 5th spot in the overall points table.

Popular side Bigetron Red Villains had a wonderful outing today as they secured third spot in both Week 2 and the overall points tally. The squad collected 65 points and 42 frags in the eight games played this week. Overall, they amassed 201 points.

Match-wise performance overview of Week 2 Day 2 of PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023

Showing a combination of experience and newfound firepower, Bigetron Red Villains won the first game of the day. The team looked dominant in this game from the start and capitalized on the right moment to capture the chicken dinner with 11 kills.

21NFT Esports also played well in this game to end the second spot with six kills. Meanwhile, BOOM Esports were struggling to find their footing till this point, but claimed the third spot with four eliminations.

Bigetron ranked third after Day 2 of PMPL Indonesia Week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team ARF came alive in the second encounter of the day. The side decimated the competition and collected a flurry of kills showing their prowess. In total, the squad claimed a whopping 15 eliminations. Following them in second spot in this game was Dewa United with three kills. Pygmy Tiger also had a decent performance in this match as they too collected three frags and finished third.

After much toil and struggle, the star-studded lineup of Persija Evos managed to secure their first victory of the PMPL event. The team kept their composure in this game and were not flustered even when pressured. Collecting a total of 11 frags, the squad somewhat gained their confidence. Team RRQ and Bigetron RV placed second and third, adding 10 and six kills to their tally, respectively.

Total standings after PMPL Week 2 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

ARF Team once again showed their potential as they claimed their second chicken dinner of the day with seven frags. Unlike their first win, they played passively, only going to fight when necessary. Team RRQ again finished second, while VOIN Esports claimed third place with five and six finishes, respectively.

In the final game of the day, Team MORPH showed their potential gameplay as they clobbered the competition with a 13-frag victory. The team struggled after a fiery start during the first week. This performance would have lifted their spirits. Kagendra and Alter Ego captured six and three eliminations as they consolidated their respective positions in the overall points table of the PMPL.

