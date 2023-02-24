PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Week 2 Day 3: Overall results, match-wise overview, and more

ARF Team put forth a stupendous display of skill, game sense, and firepower as they climbed to the pole position on the Week 2 leaderboard after the culmination of Day 3 of the second week of PMPL Indonesia Spring 2023.

The side that had been getting stronger with each passing day went berserk today, claiming two chicken dinners and ending their day with 117 points and 64 eliminations. This wonderful performance also helped the team climb to the third spot in the overall points tally.

VOIN Esports, a team that has remained consistent throughout the event, looked slightly off-color today as they dropped out of the top spot in both the Week 2 and overall leaderboard. Collecting just 18 points from the four matches they played in, the side ended their day in second place with 102 points and 63 kills.

GLU Squad made a fantastic comeback today as they remained consistent throughout the day. This performance was rewarded as they jumped to the third spot on the Week 2 leaderboard with 95 points and 28 kills. The team also held a respectable eighth place on the overall leaderboard.

Persija EVOS finally found their footing as they climbed to the fourth spot in the Week 2 leaderboard. A series of strong performances today saw the side rise through the ranks, consolidating a respectable spot in the points tally.

Day 3 highlights of PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023 Week 2

BOOM Esports who have looked average this week, started the day with a bang, collecting a much-needed chicken dinner with 12 kills. GBPR finished second in this game with three kills, while Team GPX finished third with two frags.

PMPL Indonesia standings after 32 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team ARF won the second game of the day with 11 kills, comfortably starting their slow climb to pole position. GLU Squad also had a wonderful time in this match as they finished second with 10 eliminations. This time, the third place went to BOOM Esports, who collected seven frags while getting back on track.

Persija EVOS, capitalizing on the momentum gained from yesterday, claimed victory in the third game of the day with nine frags. The star-studded squad held their fort strategically, collecting their second chicken dinner of the week.

PMPL 2022 Fall champion Genesis Dogma GIDS and HFX Esports finished in the second and third spot respectively in this game.

Persija Evos stood in 13th place after PMPL Week 2 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The penultimate game of the day saw BOOM Esports secure their second chicken dinner of the day. The squad found their old touch and eliminated 11 players. Reizy was the top performer as he carried the team to victory.

Pigmy Team and GLU Squad ended in second and third place in the game, collecting five and three kills, respectively. These points served the squads well as they climbed up to the charts as well.

Team ARF ended Day 3 with an emphatic victory. This was their second chicken dinner of the day and the fifth overall of Week 2. Playing carefully, the squad capitalized on the zone and eliminated 10 players one by one, eventually being the last ones standing.

Kagendra and GBPR were the first and second runner-ups in the game as they added eight and five kills to their respective tallies, ending the PMPL Day 3 on a high note.

