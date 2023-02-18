PMPL 2023 Indonesia Week 1 Day 4: Overall standings, MVP rankings, overview and more

Day 4 of the PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring witnessed another outstanding execution from Boom Esports, who managed a 37 points lead over the second-placed squad after 16 matches. The team has 174 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and will focus on ending Week 1 in pole position.

Vion Esports handled to maintain their second spot with 137 points. Aura Esports moved up to capture the third position with 124 points, while RRQ remained in the fourth with 118 points. Bigetron Esports stood in fifth place with 118 points on the overall scoreboard after 16 games.

Defending champion Genesis Dogma has failed to maintain its rhythm and struggled in the first four days of Week 1. The side will have to devise a perfect strategy on the last and fifth day of the week to grab a respectable spot.

PMPL Indonesia MVP rankings after day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Yummy leads the MVP rankings with 41 kills and 8584 damage, while his teammate Ponbit is currently in the second spot with 29 eliminations and 5760 damage. Vion Lapar and RRQ Nerpehko are in third and fourth positions with 29 and 26 kills respectively.

PMPL 2023 Indonesia Week 1 Day 4 highlights

Aura Esports started their day with a magnificent show, registering a six-kill Chicken Dinner on the Sanhok map. Bigetron and 21NFT missed the victory but displayed strategic gameplay and obtained 15 and 14 points respectively. SatarrrVL and uHigh claimed six and three eliminations in the game.

Top 10 teams rankings of PMPL Indonesia after 16 games (image via PUBG Mobile)

Dewa United looked in fantastic form in the first Erangel and acquired a 13-kill victory while playing flawlessly. RRQ, Aura, Kage, and GPX plundered eight points each. Genesis Dogma's miserable showing continued in the match as well.

Ponbit's four important kills assisted Boom Esports in obtaining their third Chicken Dinner in the third encounter of Day 4. PGMY and Dewa United fought well and generated 13 and 12 points respectively. While Bigetron and RRQ had a poor showing.

Alter Ego placed 14th after Day 4 of PMPL Indonesia (image via PUBG Mobile)

VION Esports put in great executions to achieve the Chicken Dinner in the fourth battle with six eliminations; however, Boom Esports set up another emphatic showdown and obtained 16 points, including 10 frags. PGMY, MRPH, and NKNS failed to earn any points in their pockets.

RRQ emerged triumphant in the fifth and final game of PMPL Day 4 but Dewa United presented an aggressive approach and earned 12 kills. GPX and Vion also had an amazing performance, accumulating 11 and nine points respectively.

