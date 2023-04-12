PMPL 2023 North America Spring Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America 2023 Spring is scheduled to take place from April 14, 2023, to April 16, 2023. A total of 16 teams will battle it out for a cash prize of 100k USD and five slots in the American Championship Spring.

Prior to the final stage, a three-week-long league was organized, featuring 20 North American teams competing in a round-robin format. Each squad battled it out in 60 encounters over 15 match days, and the top 16 progressed to the second and final stage.

List of PMPL 2023 North America Grand Finals teams

Here are all the teams that qualified for the PMPL 2023 North America Grand Finals:

N Hyper Esports Why K Gee Mezexis Esports Dope Slayers Execute The Chosen Wall Street Bets Golden Eagles NA K19 Esports The Panthers Pheonix Esports NA Wanted Vigilantes Puppeteer Team Mobility Bope Esports Skills of Minds

League Stage overview

N Hyper Esports, whose roster was previously a part of Nova Esports, maintained their strong run and ended up being the highest-ranked team in the PMPL League Stage.

The squad, headed by Xifan, secured second, first, and third place in the three weekly rankings. Their exceptional performance in the second week, where they outperformed the next-best team by 63 points, allowed them to secure the top spot.

Why K Gee, a team comprised of some of the best athletes in PUBG Mobile esports, displayed exceptional form throughout the event. The squad emerged victorious in the first and third weeks while securing second place in the second week. Impressively, they won a total of 14 chicken dinners in their 60 games in the PMPL League.

Mezexis Esports exhibited great potential right from the start and ultimately secured third place with a total of 531 points.

Popular PUBG Mobile teams like Execute and The Chosen NA had to settle for fifth and sixth place, respectively. The Panthers, who were the champions of the PMNC NA, stumbled and claimed 10th place due to their lack of consistent performances. Meanwhile, Team Mobility, Bope, and Skills of Mind held the 14th, 15th, and 16th spots, respectively.

It's worth noting that three out of the four eliminated squads from the PMPL were from the PMNC. This highlights how difficult it is for underdog teams at the highest level of competition in the North American region.

