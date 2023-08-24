PMPL 2023 South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Championship Fall 2023 commenced on August 24, 2023. During this competition's initial phase, the League stage, a total of 20 teams will engage in a four-day battle. 12 of these squads are from the Pro League SA and eight from the Pro League Pakistan. Following this round, the top 16 teams will seal their spots in the Finals.

Despite their lackluster performance in the PMPL SA Fall, DRS Gaming saw a strong start in this event, securing two Chicken Dinners out of the four matches on Day 1. This team accumulated a total of 49 points through 27 eliminations, showcasing their well-rounded gameplay.

Raw Esports has amassed 41 points, claiming the second position. Leo Esports has comfortably secured the third rank with 38 points. PMPL SA winners, 4Merical, initially saw a slow start, ending Day 1 in seventh place. The reigning champions from Pakistan, AgonXI8, occupied the eighth spot.

Day 1 highlights of PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023

Match 1

In the opening match, DRS Gaming asserted their dominance, clinching it with an impressive nine eliminations. This team maintained a number advantage and controlled the zone in the final few circles, which played in their favor.

Leo adopted a more cautious approach, securing a second-place finish. Meanwhile, Magnus adopted aggressive gameplay, accumulating a remarkable 13 elimination points.

Match 2

DRS Gaming maintained their strategic gameplay in this game on Miramar, securing 10 eliminations. Mabetex, despite being at a number disadvantage, acquired the second spot with eight kills. This team was closely trailed by Raw, who also had eight eliminations.

Match 3

In Match 3 of the PMPL SA championship Day, T2K played aggressively, emerging as the victors with an impressive 18 eliminations. This team's standout player, Jane, claimed the title of MVP with an exceptional nine kills. Magnus Esports secured the second position with seven frags, while Stalwart Esports — despite facing an early elimination — managed to rack up eight kills.

Match 4

Demonstrating their experience, AgonxI8 won this game after obtaining eight eliminations. They were closely followed by STE with five kills, while 4Merical Vibes claimed the third spot in terms of placement points after securing 10 frags.

Match 5

In the final match of Day 1, which took place on Erangel, Leo Esports saw a triumphant finish with an impressive 10 eliminations. 7th Element, however, found themselves caught off guard, settling for second place with five kills. Raw and DRS were eliminated early on. However, they managed to secure nine and eight kills, respectively.