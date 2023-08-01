PMPL 2023 South Asia Fall Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia's second week saw 4Merical Vibes solidifying their position in the overall standings. While their performance on day 1 of week 2 was underwhelming, the points accumulated in the previous week enabled them to retain their lead. They were the only squad to cross the 200-point mark and now sit at 209, along with 148 frags.

Skylightz Gaming accumulated 31 points from four matches, bringing their total to 181 and securing second place. Stalwart Esports staged an impressive comeback, ascending one spot in the rankings and securing a place in the top three with a total of 177 points.

Nofear from Skylightz ranked first in the kill leaderboard with 51 finishes. Apex, Aero, and East finished second, third, and fourth with 47, 40, and 39 kills, respectively. Sanchir from High Voltage stood fifth with 37 eliminations.

Week 2 Day 1 overview of PMPL South Asia Fall

Stalwart came third after Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

During the day's first round, Deadeyes Guys established control and secured a chicken dinner victory with nine frags. Meanwhile, High Voltage, though eliminated in fourth place, impressively secured 11 frags. NB Esports faced an early elimination but managed to gather six frag points.

Moving on to the second match on Miramar, DRS Gaming adopted a cautious approach and emerged as winners with seven frags. Skylightz Gaming closely followed with nine frags, while Venom De, despite an early elimination, also accumulated nine significant frag points.

In the third match of the PMPL Week 2 Day 1, IHC Esports showcased great prowess, securing victory with eight frags. The Mongolian squad prioritized placement points, which worked to their advantage. 4Merical Esports faced zone pressure in the final circle, resulting in a second-place finish with four frags.

PMPL SA overall standings after Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fourth round of Miramar witnessed a stupendous performance from High Voltage, who claimed 13 frags, with Sanchir as the MVP for eliminating six enemies. DRS Gaming also had a strong start and earned nine important frag points.

Elimination leaderboard after Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the fifth game, Deadeyes Guys' VnmCrita displayed an impressive performance despite facing two enemies alone, leading his team to their second chicken dinner of the day. The squad exhibited aggression from the beginning and secured a total of 16 frag points. We Own Illumin8 also showcased a commendable display, amassing 11 frags.