PMPL 2023 South Asia Fall Week 3 Day 3: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The third day of the PMPL South Asia has concluded, with Stalwart Gaming retaining the top spot with a total of 435 points. During the four matches, the team accumulated 31 points, extending their lead at the top by 14. Occupying the second position is Skylightz Gaming from Nepal, who also solidified their standing with 421 points.

After initially leading the way, 4Merical Vibes now find themselves settled in third with a total of 415 points. Meanwhile, Mabetex Esports has managed to make progress and secure the sixth position. As the league stages approach the final two days, it's important to note that the top 16 sides in the overall rankings will advance to the grand finals, which are slated to take place from August 18-20.

PMPL Fall South Asia Week 3 Day 3 top performers

Top 8 teams rankings after Week 3 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

Mabetex Esports secured an unexpected victory on the opening day, amassing eight frags. Despite encountering various challenges on the fast-paced Sanhok map, the team skillfully waded through each obstacle. In contrast, IHC Esports adopted an aggressive approach, amassing an impressive 12 elimination points.

Match 2 - Erangel

IHC switched to a more cautious playstyle, allowing them to triumph in the second match with eight frags. Meanwhile, ASL secured the second spot with 11 eliminations, with Assassin eliminating eight opponents and earning the MVP title.

Match 3 - Erangel

Deadeyes Guys delivered a well-rounded performance during the third round of the PMPL Week 3 Day 3, securing a chicken dinner with 15 eliminations. TrixSir's contributions, amounting to seven eliminations, earned him the MVP award. Meanwhile, Stalwart displayed patience and accumulated six placement points, while Skylightz Gaming managed to secure seven frags, translating to 10 points.

DRS remains 11th after PMPL Week 3 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Miramar

4Merical Vines' clever tactics propelled them to victory in the fourth battle on Miramar, achieving 13 frags. Stalwart Esports and We Own Illumin8 followed closely with nine frags each. Stalwart Topzz earned the MVP title with four eliminations, playing a pivotal role in his team's second-place finish.

Match 5 - Miramar

In the final match of the PMPL Week 3 Day 3, NB Esports emerged as the victors with seven frags. The team showcased exceptional trigger control and secured favorable placements. However, Mabetex finished top of the points standings due to their impressive 11 eliminations.