PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring Week 3 Day 3: Overall rankings, match-wise results, and more

4Merical Vibes presented a remarkable comeback on Day 3 of the PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring League Stage Week 3 as the team fought in four matches today and secured 48 points, propelling them to the top five in the weekly rankings. They also regained the top spot in the overall rankings from Stalwart Esports, who briefly held the position.

Meanwhile, the top four spots in the weekly rankings remain static, with Stalwart Esports in the first place, followed by Mabetex Esports and T2K. However, popular teams such as Skylightz and DRS Gaming lost their positions and fell to 10th and 13th, respectively.

Day 3 match-wise overview of PMPL South Asia Week 3

Match 1

In the first match of the day, played on the Sanhok map, Mabetex capitalized on the circle and emerged victorious with 11 eliminations. T2K Esports, who had been performing well, were ultimately outnumbered and had to settle for second place. 4Merical Vibes came in third with seven kills.

PMPL SA overall table after Week 3 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 2

SEAL Esports claimed their first chicken dinner of the week in the second match with ten frags. The team impressively held the double house behind Rozhok. Abrupt Slayers, who was looking dangerous, grabbed the second rank with 11 eliminations. Their star talent, Sleepy, was MVP of the match for his five kills.

Match 3

In the third battle of PMPL Day 3, SITM Esports played safely and secured the win with only four frags. 4Merical Vibes, despite playing aggressively, had to settle for second place, while IHC Esports were eliminated early but managed to take out eight enemies.

SEAL stood in 15th position after PMPL Week 3 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4

NB Esports exhibited excellent rotations and secured the chicken dinner on the desert map with 13 kills. Although 4Merical Vibes played aggressively throughout and garnered 15 kills, they had to settle for second place due to their numbers' disadvantage. The performance of their player East922 was particularly impressive, as he single-handedly took down ten opponents and was named the MVP of the match.

Match 5

The final clash between Illumin8 Crew and KunyoTRZ was intense, with the latter emerging victorious with five frags. However, Illumin8 topped the match scorecard with 11 kill points. Abrupt Slayers also put up a good fight, securing eight kills, with Chari being named the MVP of the sixth match of PMSL Day 3 this week.

Poll : 0 votes