PMPL 2023 Spring South Asia Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Spring 2023 commenced on March 21. The event is being conducted in two stages: League and Finals, with the former running till April 19. The squads are fighting in a round-robin format in the league phase, divided into four groups of five teams each.

The first day belonged to the up-and-coming side, 4Merical Vibes, who showed a lot of promise. The Bangladeshi squad, without a chicken dinner, topped the standings with 45 points.

Following it is Mongolian behemoth IHC Esports, which is looking to conquer this season. Fan favorite DRS Gaming also did well to grab third place while arch-rival STE had an average day and finished 10th.

Stalwart Esports, with only 24 points, stood in 10th place, followed by another popular team T2K Esports. A few reputed names like Skylightz, Elementrix, and Deadeyes Guys did not have a good opening, placing 16th, 17th, and 19th after their four games.

PMPL South Asia Week 1 Day 1 overview

4Mercial Vibes grabs first place after four matches of PMPL SA (Image via PUBG Mobile)

IHC Esports from Mongolia claimed the first match of the day with eight frags, which took place in Erangel. PMNC Nepal runners-up Leo Esports showed aggression and claimed 10 frags in this match. Leo Susx was the MVP of the match for his four frags and 1209hp damage.

PMNC South Asia Wildcard champions SITM Esports came out in first spot in the second match. Its compatriot NB Esports topped the match rankings with 14 eliminations while Stalwart occupied third place with nine frags.

DRS Gaming earned its first Chicken Dinner of this PMPL in the third match and secured 10 frags. Leo Esports once again showed spark and raked in 14 points while IHC Godless, the MVP of the round, propelled his team into the top five.

Day 1 overall results of PMPL SA (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Abrupt Slayers performed flawlessly in the fourth battle on Miramar and notched up 16 kills. Sleepy led the team from the front and was named the MVP for his nine frags. Meanwhile, Skylightz Gaming grabbed seven frags before being eliminated early in the game.

Mabtex Esports demonstrated the right moves to clinch the Chicken Dinner in its fifth encounter at PMPL SA. 4Merical Vibes showed spark and eliminated 11 enemies, which propelled the squad to second place in the match standings. DRS Gaming was in third place thanks to Gyantey's survival skills.

