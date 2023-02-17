PMPL 2023 Spring Thailand Week 1 Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more 

HAIL Esports cemented their position at the top of the overall leaderboard as PMPL Thailand Spring 2023 Week 1 Day 3 came to an end on February 17. The Indian team, whose roster hasn't seen any changes, showed brilliant gameplay, adding two more Chicken Dinners to their tally and taking their overall points to 135 with 73 eliminations.

Sharper Esports were in the second spot when Day 2 ended, and they maintained their position, performing consistently throughout the third day. This team also secured a Chicken Dinner today and had 91 points, along with 51 kills, when it concluded.

PMPL MVP rankings after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vampire Esports, a super popular squad from Thailand, climbed the leaderboards and came third after using a mix of strategy, aggression, as well as skill. This side displayed consistency in terms of the points they earned, even though they couldn't claim a Chicken Dinner. In total, the brigade ended up with 90 points and 62 eliminations. Other popular teams like Buriram United Esports, Bacon Time, and The Infinity came 5th, 9th, and 10th on Day 3, respectively.

Match wise summary Week 1 Day 3 of PMPL Thailand Spring 2023

Game 1 - Sanhok

Sharper Esports started their day with a bang, earning a win in the first game with six frags. Vampire Esports, too, had a wonderful match, eliminating nine players in total. HAIL Esports obtained the third spot in this game.

Vampire Esports gained third place after Day 3 of PMPL Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Game 2 - Erangel

The second game saw XERXIA Esports play strategically to secure a five-frag Chicken Dinner. CHILLZ Esports came second in this game, while The Infinity finished third, both with five kills each.

Game 3 - Erangel

HAIL Esports won this game. The side completely dominated the match, claiming 12 kills. Underdog squad Bermuda Esport secured second place in this game, while seasoned team FaZe Clan displayed an impressive performance, finishing third, though without any kills.

Overall standings after Day 3 of PMPL Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Game 4 - Miramar

TEM Entertainment converted an early-zone advantage into a victory in the fourth game of the PMPL Spring Thailand Week 1 Day 3. Even though this squad could only secure eight eliminations, this performance helped them significantly in climbing the points table.

PMNC: Thailand champion 4 Angry Birds showed their potential in this game, coming second with the same number of kills. ETN Esports sneaked their way into the third spot in this game.

Game 5 - Miramar

In the final game of Day 3, HAIL Esports, who were already leading the pack, played fearlessly and claimed their fifth Chicken Dinner of the week. The side eliminated their competitors and ended the game with 10 frags.

4 Angry Birds had another great match as they finished second with eight kills again. Vampire Esports came third, jumping to the third spot at the end PMPL's Week 1 Day 3.

Poll : 0 votes