PMPL 2023 Spring Turkey Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first six games of the PMPL 2023 Spring Turkey wrapped up today, with Fut Esports showcasing its one-sided dominance. The side earned three Chicken Dinners and amassed 89 points at an average of nearly 15. Fut Savien obtained 16 kills, while his teammates Kairos, Rookie, and Ripsevin secured 14, 13, and 13 eliminations, respectively.

Ozarox Esports, the second-highest scorer, grabbed only 47 points with one Chicken Dinner. Solo Bad Boys also had a spectacular day as the unit accumulated 45 points in six matches. Digital Athletics and Besiktas were fifth and sixth with 40 and 37 points, respectively. The world champion S2G Gaming placed seventh with 37 points after a few strong games, followed by another renowned team Fire Flux with 34 points.

PMPL Turkey 2023 Grand Finals Day 1 overview

S2G Gaming holds seventh place after Day 1 of PMPL Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Winning its key battle against S2G Gaming, Ozarox Esports made a magnificent start to the Grand Finals. In the opening encounter, the side collected 18 points, including eight kills. S2G and Fire Flux claimed 11 points each, while SHN Esports (12) claimed the most kills after showing an aggressive approach.

Digital Athletics, showing some exploits, took an 11-kill Chicken Dinner in the second round. Regnum Carya, staging its best efforts, scored 15 points, which included nine crucial eliminations. Meanwhile, S2G Gaming tried a passive attack but was eliminated with only six points.

Day 1 standings of PMPL Turkey Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Popular firm Fut Esports put on a flawless play and obtained a strong 18-kill Chicken Dinner, gaining a total of 28 points in its third encounter. Solo Bad and Besiktas earned 13 and eight points, respectively.

This marked the second time since the first match when the endzone shrank near the Erangle’s Shelter. The fourth game was claimed by Mavidance, who also secured six kills. Meanwhile, S2G Gaming contested aggressively and picked up 17 points, including 13 finishes.

Fut Esports yet again demonstrated its supremacy in the second Miramar game, acquiring a massive 21-kill Chicken Dinner and garnering 31 points from this single round. Fire Flux and Solo Bad added 10 points each, while S2G Gaming did not gain a single point.

Fut Esports’ dominance continued in the sixth game of the PMPL Turkey Finals Day 1, achieving its third Chicken Dinner with 11 frags. Ozarox Esports and Next Ruya managed to plunder 12 and 11 points, respectively.

