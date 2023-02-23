PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

HAIL Esports leads the overall table with 280 points after the conclusion of Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand Week 2. Vampire Esports moved up to the second spot with 198 points, followed by XERXIA, who had a below-average run today.

TEM Entertainment and Buriram United obtained third and fourth places with 168 and 167 points, respectively. Bermuda and Infinity stood in eighth and ninth position without having a single Chicken Dinner. MS Chounburi's inconsistent form continued as the unit finished 14th despite winning two Chicken Dinners.

Faze Clan and Valdus had a horrible start to the second week as well, accumulating only six and three points in their four games. Both teams placed 19th and 20th in the overall rankings with 74 and 70 points, respectively.

PMPL Week 2 Day 1 overview

Buriram United went on to play strategically and grabbed a 10-kill Chicken Dinner after hammering Sharper Esports in their last battle. Esportswala and MS Chonburi started well and obtained nine and ten points, respectively. Faze Clan and Vampire claimed five kills each, but both teams were eliminated earlier in the match.

PMWI winner Vampire Esports finished second after PMPL Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Esportswala dominated during the second game, claiming a huge 18-kill victory there. The squad was recently signed by the Indian organization prior to the PMPL and managed to find their confidence after a couple of poor matches. Infinity, Bacon Time, and TEM collected 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

TonyK's magical performance assisted Vampire Esports to win the Chicken Dinner with 13 frags in the third match. Bacon Time presented another stellar show, gaining 16 points, including 12 finishes. Valdus, TEM, and Faze only grabbed one point each.

Total rankings after PMPL Thailand Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Week 1 dominant squad HAIL Esports clinched their ninth Chicken Dinner in the fourth match of the day. Four Angry Birds and Bacon Time did their task proficiently to plunder 12 and 10 points, respectively. While Buriram, Valdus, and Faze once again struggled.

Noozy, a veteran PUBG Mobile athlete, displayed his fantastic ability and helped Vampire Esports grab the second victory of the PMPL Week 2 Day 1. HAIL Esports came up with another stellar performance and earned 16 points with the help of 10 kills. Infinity and Buriram United garnered nine points each, while Sharper and Esportswala were knocked out with only two points each.

