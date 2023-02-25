PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring Week 2 Day 3: Overall scoreboard, MVP rankings, highlights, and more

Bacon Time put on a magnificent show on PMPL Thailand Week 2 Day 3 and currently sits in third place, with 236 points on the overall scoreboard. However, HAIL and Vampire Esports remain in the first and second positions, with 337 and 284 points, respectively. After 40 matches, only one team from the contest will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Super League.

Bermuda Esports has attracted everyone's attention as the underdog squad acquired the fourth spot with 235 points on Day 2's end. Buriram United, XERXIA, and TEM came in fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 227, 207, and 206 points, respectively, after 32 matches.

When it comes to MVP rankings, Noozy is leading the race with 50 eliminations and 13,656 damage, while cSkyOnly and Tiger are in the second and third positions with 51 and 57 frags.

Day 3 overview of PMPL Thailand Week 2

Match 1

Buriram held fifth place after PMPL Week 2 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 took place on Sanhok, where Bacon Time took control of the final zone and easily eliminated Sharper Esports in their final battle to claim the victory with 12 kills. HAIL was able to survive long enough to come third and obtain 12 points.

Match 2

Bermuda Esports played greatly to achieve a 12-kill Chicken Dinner in the first Erangel match of Day 3. Valdus Esports managed to register 12 points, while Fast 9 — after their failure on Sanhok in Match 1 — made a comeback and scored 10 points. It was a poor round for table-topper HAIL, as they couldn't collect a single point.

Match 3

Vampire Espots competed under no pressure and grabbed the Chicken Dinner with eight finishes in the third battle. Team 47, too, played brilliantly and earned second place with 10 eliminations. HAIL and ONI garnered ten and nine points, respectively, while FaZe and Esportswala did not show their full potential in this game.

Match 4

Valdus finished at the bottom after PMPL Week 2 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the fourth game, Bacon Time emerged as the winner with 10 frags after successfully coming out on top against Esportswala in their final fight. FaZe Clan showcased some resistance to capture the third spot with five kills. XERXIA and HAIL, with one point each, were knocked out of the match.

Match 5

Buriram United wrapped up their 32nd match with a seven-kill Chicken Dinner. Bacon Times displayed outstanding skills as they scored a total of 15 points and managed to eliminate nine opponents. FaZe and Vampire claimed five points each in the fifth game of PMPL Day 3.

