PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring Week 2 Day 4: Overall standings, match wise overview, and more

With only four matches remaining, HAIL is on the verge of clinching PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring. Following multiple outstanding displays, the squad stands 42 points ahead of the competition. The team will need a uniform run on the last day and could easily qualify for the PUBG Mobile Super League.

Vampire Esports must display extraordinary resolve in its four remaining games to dethrone HAIL from pole position. Meanwhile, Bacom and Buriram United stand third and fourth with 279 and 248 points, respectively.

On the other hand, Infinity is the only team in the top 12 without a single Chicken Dinner so far. Faze Clan continued to decline as the unit slipped to the bottom position on the overall scoreboard.

Day 4 highlights of PMPL Thailand Spring Week 2

KOG delivered an exceptional display in the opening battle on Sanhok and secured an eight-kill win. ETN, on the other hand, looked good in the match and collected 16 points, including 11 eliminations. Two experienced squads, Buriram and Infinity, faltered and were eliminated with one and zero points, respectively.

HAIL Esports has claimed 10 Chicken Dinners so far in PMPL Thailand (Image via PUBG Mobile)

HAIL Esports conquered its 10th Chicken Dinner with 11 finishes in the second game of Day 4. Meanwhile, Infinity made a fantastic return and plundered 19 points, including 13 frags. Valdus and Four Angry Birds also clashed to grab 12 and 11 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Buriram, ONI, and Vampire were knocked out without a single point.

ETN yet again performed well in the third game and achieved the Chicken Dinner with eight frags. It was a fabulous match for Vampire, XERXIA, and Buriram, who were exceptional in their endeavors and collected 16, 12, and 10 points, respectively. However, Sharper and ONI once again failed to perform.

Faze Clan slumped to 20th place after PMPL Week 2 Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Switching to the fourth game, Bacon Times fought patiently to earn a seven-kill victory. Valdus and Buriram did not win the Chicken Dinner but displayed outstanding skills and accrued 16 and 10 points, respectively. Sharper, Faze, and TEM were eliminated without any points.

In an emphatic display, Vampire Esports completely dominated the fifth match as the 2022 PMWI champions picked up 22 eliminations. However, the Chicken Dinner of the last game was clinched by ONI Esports. ETN and Bacon also did well to amass 12 and 10 points, respectively.

