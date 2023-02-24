PMPL 2023 Thailand Week 2 Day 2: Overall results, match-wise overview, and more

With only three days and 12 matches remaining in the PMPL Thailand Spring, HAIL Esports is in the front position with 314 points. Vampire Esports was 69 points behind them following the conclusion of Day 2 of the final week, which ended on February 23. To claim the top spot, they need to display better performances in their upcoming matches.

Buriram United captured the third position with 205 points, while XERXIA and Bermuda held fourth and fifth ranks after 28 games when Week 2's second day ended. TEM Entertainment's performances in the last two days saw a decline as they scored only 32 points in eight matches. The unit currently stands in sixth place with 182 points, followed by Bacon Time.

Inifinity has so far failed to find their footing, collecting 164 points in their 28 matches. FaZe Clan's disappointing run in the PMPL continued as their newly formed team failed to perform as expected and finished 18th at Day 2's end.

PMPL Thailand Spring Week 2 Day 2 overview

Match 1

Showing their skills from the start, Vampire Esports played impressively and went on to secure an eight-kill victory. It was also a good game for Bermuda, Infinity, and HAIL Esports, as they earned 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. SchwepXz bagged the MVP with seven eliminations.

Match 2

Underdog Four Angry Birds presented some admirable gameplay to win the second game Day 2 with seven frags. XERXIA and Esportswala, with seven eliminations each, collected 13 and 12 points, while FaZe Esports scored eight.

Match 3

Buriram United registered their first Chicken Dinner of Day 2 with 12 finishes after showcasing some praiseworthy exploits in this game. HAIL Esports displayed another emphatic performance and was able to secure 16 points. MS Chounburi and FaZe Clan added 10 and 8 points to their names.

Match 4

Vampire Esports acquired their second victory of the day with 11 eliminations. Noozy was the top player with five kills in this game. Esportswala fought till the very end but lost their last fight and grabbed the second spot with seven finishes. FaZe Clan and Buriram United garnered six points each, while Bermuda and Valdus were unable to score any.

Match 5

Bermuda made a remarkable return and obtained the victory with a massively 19 kills. Team 47 showed fantastic gameplay, claiming 16 points. Sharper, TEM, and CHE could not survive and were eliminated without a single point.

