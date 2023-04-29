PMPL 2023 Turkey Spring Grand Finals Day 2: Overall results, highlights, and more 

Fut Esports is just a few steps away from claiming the PMPL 2023 Turkey Spring title as the squad has collected 161 points in their 12 matches, 60 points ahead of the second-placed team with only six more to go in the Grand Finals. Having picked up five Chicken Dinners, the side is in a strong position and will play without any stress on Day 3.

Ozarox Esports will have to display some wonderful gameplay in their upcoming games to overtake Fut Esports. Besiktas Esports and Next Ruya currently hold third and fourth seats with 88 and 78 points respectively. PMGC champions S2G Gaming stumbled today and slumped to 11th place with 60 points in the overall table.

PMPL Turkey Finals Day 2 match-wise overview

After clinching a 2 vs 2 clash against Regnum, Ozaeox Esports kicked off the second day with a 13-kill Chicken Dinner. Next Ruya, Mavidance, and Besiktas earned 13, 11, and 10 points respectively, while S2G Gaming grabbed only one point in this Erangel match.

Top eight performers after Day 2 of PMPL Turkey Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Next Ruya carried forward their momentum to win the second match with six frags. In the end zone, they outplayed S2G Gaming, who claimed 15 points, including nine frags. Kaos and Besiktas, with 12 points each, also fought superbly.

In the Sanhok match, an eye-catching fight occurred between Fut Esports, Melise, and Fire Flux in the eighth zone. Showcasing their ideal teamwork, Fut ultimately emerged triumphant with a massive 31 points, of which 21 coming from eliminations. Fire Flux and Getso took only 10 and eight points respectively.

S2G Gaming slipped to 11th place (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Fut Esports went unbeaten once again and took an emphatic 12-kill win. Next Ruya and Solo Bad set up their amazing work to accumulate 14 and 12 points respectively. While S2G Gaming had another failure, failing to garner any points in the fourth round of the PMPL Turkey Finals Day 2.

Kaos Esports demonstrates an excellent run throughout the fifth encounter, notching up the Chicken Dinner with 24 eliminations. Besiktas Esports found some pace in the initial zones and gained 15 important points.

Ozarox Esports had a perfect ending to the second day of the PMPL Finals, earning the Chicken Dinner with 27 points. Fut Esports and BRA Espor plundered 12 points each, while S2G Gaming took only three points in the sixth match.

