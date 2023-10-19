PMPL European Championship 2023 Fall: Teams, PMGC slots, dates, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) European Championship 2023 Fall is commencing on October 19. The four-day-long event will have the 16 top teams from the region competing against each other across 24 matches. The Championship consists of eight teams each from the PMPL Turkey Fall and the PMPL Europe Fall.

The top five teams from the event will earn their spots in the esteemed PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023, set to begin on November 2. Next Ruya and Madbulls have pre-qualified for the PMGC League Stage based on their regional standings. S2G Gaming has been given a special invite to the Grand Finals of the event as the host country.

PMPL European Championship Fall participants

Here are the 16 PUBG Mobile lineups for the upcoming championship Fall:

Bra Espor Galatasaray Espor Kaos Esport Melise Esports Next Ruya Ozarox Esports Regnum Carya Esports S2G Esports Kasik Team Dagestan77 De Muerte G.Gladiators Konina Power Madbulls Major Pride Nexus Gaming

Map rotation

Each match day of the European Championship Fall will feature three games on Erangel, two on the desert terrain of Miramar, and one in the rapid-paced environment of Sanhok. The championship boasts a total prize of $150k and will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports starting at 8:45 pm IST.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Erangel

Match 6 - Miramar

Entering as the reigning PMGC champions, S2G Esports is pegged as the front-runners for the event. They recently showcased their caliber by securing second place in both the league and finals of the latest PMPL Turkey. This was a notable comeback following a subpar performance in the Spring finals. Following closely is Next Ruya, whose current form, paired with their experience, positions them as strong contenders aiming for the top spot.

Ozarox Esports, having topped the league in the PMPL Turkey, is keen on maintaining their consistency in the upcoming event. On the other hand, as the regional champions, Melise Esports are eyeing a repeat of their previous success.

From Europe, Gaimin Gladiators is also among the front-runners, boasting a roster of star players and the requisite experience to vie for another title. Madbulls has been performing well recently and will be looking to capitalize on their momentum. Meanwhile, one shouldn't overlook De Muerte, the winner of the Pro League Europe, who is likely to be in the mix for the championship.

Rounding off the list of teams with strong potential are Major Pride and Konina Power, both of whom possess the essential components for a successful outing in the competition.