PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring Day 3: Overall rankings, match wise overview, and more

On March 24, 4Merical Vibes solidified its position at the top of the leaderboard with 136 points following the conclusion of Day 3 of the PMPL South Asia Spring 2023. Fan favorite Stalwart Esports made a significant jump and is currently sitting in second place with 99 points, while IHC Esports holds the third spot with 95 points. It is worth noting that all three teams are from Mongolia, indicating their prowess in the PUBG Mobile scene.

Meanwhile upcoming talent, LEO Esports slipped to fourth position with 87 points, while High Voltage Nepal made an impressive leap of three places from eighth to fifth with 83 points. The two Nepalese giants, Skylightz Gaming and DRS Gaming, came in sixth and eighth place, respectively.

Illumin8 Crew, who impressed everyone at the PMNC, has accumulated 52 points in 12 matches. Meanwhile, SITM and Deadeyes sit behind at 15th and 16th respectively.

PMPL South Asia Week 1 Day 3 overview

Top 10 teams rankings after PMPL SA Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Deadeyes Guys claimed victory in the initial Sanhok battle, earning a total of 20 points, which included 10 kills. DE Slayersir led the charge with six frags in total. Meanwhile, Skylightz and Mabetex added 10 and nine points, respectively, to their final tally.

NB Esports displayed impeccable gameplay and secured a victory with 10 kills in the PMPL Day 3 Match 2. DRS Gaming and Raw Official both accumulated 12 points, while T2K earned 10. Meanwhile, 4Merical picked up eight points, all coming from eliminations.

Following some excellent displays, IHC managed to grab a 13-kill chicken dinner in the third battle of PMPL Day 3. High Voltage Esports looked aggressive as it raked 12 frag points. T2K Rigg was the top player of the match as he notched up five eliminations and 822hp damage.

SEAL has scored only 24 points in 24 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Owing to its advantageous high position, Mabetex successfully prevented Stalwart from winning the match. The former managed to secure seven kills, while table-topping Stalwart amassed an impressive 19 frags.

4Merical Vibes went berserk in the final match of the day to claim a 17-kill chicken dinner. The team had a 3v3 fight with Skylightz Gaming in the final zone and won thanks to Refuzze's performance. IHC Esports once again had a strong output, putting up an impressive haul of 12 points.

