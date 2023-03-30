PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring Week 2 Day 2: Results, overview, and more

Stalwart Esports displayed exceptional gameplay on Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Spring Week 2. This helped them climb four places and secure the top spot. The team earned 57 points, bringing their total to 91 points in the weekly standings. T2K Esports secured their first Chicken Dinner on Day 2 but presented an overall below-average performance, due to which they dropped to second place with 78 points.

IHC Esports slipped to the third rank with 77 points, while DRS Gaming moved up two places to fourth. 4Merical made some progress and finished in the top five, while Skylightz Gaming displayed another poor performance and came 15th.

At the end of the PMPL Week 2 Day 2, 4Mercial Vibes maintained their top position in the overall standings with 317 points, but Stalwart weren't that far away with 296 points. DRS Gaming also surpassed the 200-point milestone, currently sitting at 226 points, while Abrupt Slayers have dropped out of the top 10 rankings.

PMPL SA Week 2 Day 2 match-wise highlights

T2K Esports continued their golden run to pull off a 10-frag win. Stalwart came second with 13 frags, and their star fragger Topzz was declared the MVP for his five eliminations. 4Mercial yet again started their day on a great note, grabbing 15 points.

T2K held sixth after PMPL SA Week 2 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

DRS Gaming showed slow gameplay to claim the second bout played on Sanhok with six frags. However, it was Venom De that topped the match standings for a whopping 14 eliminations and their player Domi was the MVP for his five kills and 1015hp damage.

In the third match of Miramar, IHC Esports emerged as the winners with 10 frags, defeating Stalwart, who performed exceptionally well and earned 15 points during the match. Mabetex, while playing flawlessly, claimed 14 points to their name.

Overall ranking after PMPL SA Week 2 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fourth battle, played in Erangel, was won by Illumin8, but Leo Esports dominated the match with 16 kills, claiming the top spot with 22 points. SITM also had a great game as they gained 13 points, including 9 frags.

Stalwart Esports, with their strategic zone control, secured their first chicken dinner of the PMPL Week 2 in the fifth match. DRS Gaming, with its aggressive gameplay, earned second position with 12 eliminations.

