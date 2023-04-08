PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring Week 3 Day 4: Overall scoreboard, Chicken Dinner winners, and more

Stalwart Esports extended their lead on the weekly points table during Day 4 of the PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring Week 3. They showcased exceptional gameplay, securing 46 points in just four matches and once again surpassing 4Merical Vibes in the overall rankings. NB Esports also displayed a noteworthy performance, jumping two spots and claiming second place, while T2K Esports still holds their third position.

Mabetex Esports and 4Merical Vibes, on the other hand, had a subpar day and fell to fourth and seventh places, respectively, in the weekly rankings. Tomorrow, Day 5, marks the last day of this League stage. This means that the battle between 4Merical and Stalwart for the top spot in the League standings will be an exciting one to watch.

Elementrix and CMF Esports are on the verge of being eliminated from the PMPL South Asia Spring, as they are in 19th and 20th places, with only 202 and 127 points, respectively. Only the top 16 teams from the overall chart will take their place in the Grand Finals.

Day 4 overview of PMPL South Asia Week 3

Match 1

4Mercial slipped to second place after PMPL SA Week 3 Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

During the first battle, Stalwart Esports contested admirably, securing an eight-kill Chicken Dinner. NB Esports' Fistboy was awarded the MVP title after securing seven kills. His team, despite being eliminated early on, managed to earn 11 points.

Match 2

In a thrilling 1v1 encounter on Miramar, NB Esports came out victorious against Stalwart Esports, with a total of eight frags. IHC and T2K also displayed strong performances, each securing seven eliminations.

Match 3

Overall scorecard after Week 3 Day 4(Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third match of the PMPL Day 4 saw a captivating 3v3 skirmish between IHC Esports and Stalwart, with the former coming out on top and securing 12 eliminations. LEO Esports earned 15 points thanks to their 10 finishes.

Match 4

After a few impressive matches, SEAL Esports finally secured a Chicken Dinner with eight eliminations. However, Venom De topped the match standings with 16 frags. Illumin8 Crew also presented admirable gameplay and earned five placement points and seven kill ones.

Match 5

Mongolia's SITM emerged as the victors in the final game of the PMPL Day 4 with 13 frags, and their player Desert was named MVP after he secured six eliminations. Raw Official and Kunyo TRZ were right behind them in second and third places with seven and eight kills, respectively.

