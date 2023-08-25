PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Day 2: Overall scoreboard, overview, and more

Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023 saw DRS Gaming solidify their position in the first spot. Accumulating 32 points from four intense matches on this day, they have elevated their total to 81 points. Notably, T2K Esports jumped by four ranks to claim the second spot, adding 66 points to their tally. PMPL SA Fall winners, 4Merical Vibes, made a notable ascent and climbed several positions to secure the third spot.

Remarkably, High Voltage presented a brilliant performance on Day 2 and scaled an impressive 12 ranks to finish fourth. Stalwart Esports showcased glimpses of what they're capable of, but their rankings from Day 1 remained unchanged. They maintained their position in 12th place. On the other hand, Skylightz Gaming faced further setbacks, sliding down to the 18th rank.

Day 2 highlights of PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023 League

DRS Gaming maintains their top spot on Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

DRS Gaming played well consistently in this game and won it, kickstarting the day with six eliminations. IHC Esports and Magnus Esports followed closely, with seven and six frags, respectively.

Match 2 - Sanhok

With an aggressive gameplay style, 4Merical Vibes seized the victory with an impressive 13 frags. East922, a member of this team, stood out as the MVP after obtaining seven kills. Despite facing some challenges in the final circles, High Voltage DC salvaged 13 points by securing eight frags.

Stalwart held 12th after eight matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 3 - Erangel

This third game witnessed T2K's well-rounded gameplay, which propelled them to victory with 10 kills. Although High Voltage faced an early exit, they still secured 11 valuable elimination points, with Sanchir being the MVP. Leo Esports also got 11 points, including six frags.

Match 4 - Erangel

In the penultimate showdown of this PMPL SA Championship event's Day 2, High Voltage DC won with 12 frags, led by Sanchir's seven kills. TUFX opted for a cautious approach, securing second place. However, they managed to only a mere two frag points, while IHC showcased their skill by eliminating 10 opponents.

Top five players after PMPL SA Championship Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 5 - Sanhok

Day 2's final battle unfolded at Sanhok's boot camp, where Team AgonxI8's grip on the zone got them a 10-frag victory. Topzz guided STE to a second-place finish through patient gameplay during the last few moments of this match. This team acquired seven eliminations.