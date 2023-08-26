PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Day 3: Overall rankings, game-wise overview, and more

The third day of the PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023 came to a close, with DRS Gaming retaining their top spot. The Nepali outfits achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first and only side to surpass the 100-point threshold. Amassing an impressive total of 121 points, the squad added 40 more to their tally with the help of a chicken dinner.

After a challenging second day, Raw Esports regained their momentum and secured the second spot with 99 points. They earned their first chicken dinner, contributing 49 points to the overall score. Meanwhile, High Voltage DC exhibited a remarkable resurgence, securing the third position, whereas 4Merical Vibes faced a setback, slipping to sixth with a total of 86 points.

Day 3 highlights of PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023 League

DRS continues their dominance on Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1

DRS Gaming commenced the day with an emphatic victory in the first match, securing eight eliminations. The squad showcased fast decision-making throughout the fixture. Leo Esports secured the second position with 11 eliminations, with SlipKnot emerging as the MVP for amassing five eliminations. Although Magnus displayed a commendable performance, their perilous positioning in the final zone left them in third place with eight eliminations.

Match 2

The second showdown of the PMPL SA Championship Day 3 witnessed High Voltage exhibiting dominance, winning the chicken dinner with 12 eliminations. MVP Sanchir contributed significantly with five kills, while Rogue's efforts led to the elimination of four enemies. Meanwhile, Godless guided IHC to a second-place finish, securing seven eliminations.

Match 3

Following an intense 4v4 clash between the Seventh Element and Skylightz Gaming, the former emerged victorious with nine eliminations. Skylightz Gaming settled for the second spot with four eliminations. Not too far behind, 4Merical Vibes showcased remarkable prowess, amassing 10 kills, largely due to the exceptional performance of East922, who delivered six from the bunch and the MVP title.

PMPL SA Championship scoreboard after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4

Raw Esports unleashed their wrath and clinched victory in the fourth Erangel round with an astonishing 16 eliminations. Sky's outstanding performance, yielding eight eliminations, earned him the MVP title, while Malik's efforts resulted in six kills. IHC and Skylightz Gaming also fared commendably, each securing 10 points.

Match 5

In the final fixture of the PMPL SA Championship Day 3, SR3X achieved their first chicken dinner of the event and eliminated 10 opponents. T2K secured the second position, while Tufx finished third with six eliminations.