PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Finals Day 2: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

On the second day of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Grand Finals, an impressive display by Seventh Element saw them climb six places to grab the coveted first position. Representing Pakistan, the team notched up two chicken dinners, amassing a total of 84 points, which culminated in a total score of 116. In contrast, NB Esports struggled to obtain a meager 21 points, causing a swift descent to second place.

PMPL Pakistan champions AgonXI8 delivered a standout performance, propelling them into the top three with a commendable 103 points. Meanwhile, 4Merical Vibes experienced a slight setback, dropping two places to secure the fourth rank with a total of 98 points. The ever-popular DRS Gaming sat fifth, while their fierce rivals, Skylightz Gaming, secured the sixth spot.

Unfortunately, Stalwart continued to face challenges, finding themselves in the ninth position with a total of 66 points. Raw Esports, on the other hand, suffered a significant setback and finished 11th.

PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023 Finals Day 2 results

NB Esports dropped to second position on Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Seventh Element's Gokubot did a 1v2 against IHC and dropped six frags in Erangel to secure the first position. IHC was second with eight frags, as Godless singlehandedly eliminated six enemies and was crowned MVP.

Agonxi8 relied on edges and secured high ground to win the second round on Miramar with 13 frags, with Falak accounting for seven and consequently becoming the MVP.

DRS Gaming was eliminated at fourth place but finished second in match standings with their 12 frags. The team took advantage of the scuffle between IHC and Stalwart Esports to claim the chicken in the third battle with 10 frags. STE was second with nine frags, while IHC came third with seven.

In an electrifying showdown between Seventh Element and T2K, the former emerged victorious in the fourth round of the PMPL Championship Finals Day 2, racking up an impressive 13 eliminations. T2K displayed aggression from the outset, accumulating a total of 21 points, courtesy of their 15 eliminations, while Stalwart Esports settled for third place with 11 points.

Grand Finals overall standings after 12 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

AgonXI8 once again demonstrated their prowess in Miramar, clinching the victory with a remarkable 13 eliminations. Meanwhile, Seventh Element maintained consistency, securing the second spot with 11 eliminations. 4Merical Vibes, despite facing an early elimination, managed to accumulate six kills.

In the final round of the PMPL Championship Finals Day 2, DRS Gaming erred on the side of caution to secure victory with five eliminations. Nevertheless, it was Seventh Element that claimed the top spot in the overall match standings, collecting a total of 17 points, while Mabetex stood third with 14.