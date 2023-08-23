PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall: Teams, format, PMGC slots, and more

The Fall season of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 takes place from August 24 to September 3. In total, 20 teams have been picked for this major regional tournament, which offers a hefty prize pool of $150,000. Four squads from this event will also receive a slot in the PMGC 2023 League Stage. The top 12 teams from the PMPL South Asia and the top 8 from the PMPL Pakistan have advanced to the SA Championship Fall.

The upcoming event will be organized in two phases: a four-day League Stage and a four-day Grand Finals. After 20 matches in the former, the top 16 teams will seize their seats in this event's last stage.

PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall teams

Here are 20 PMPL SA Championship teams that have been divided into five groups for the League Stage:

Group A

4Merical Vibes Skylightz Gaming Highvoltage DC Hellraisers

Group B

Mabetex Esports DRS Gaming King of Spades 52 Esports

Group C

RAW Esports IHC Esports AGONxI8 Esports Team TUF

Group D

Stalwart Esports LEO Esports R3GICIDE Magnus Esports

Group E

Trained to Kill NB Esports Seventh Element SR 3X Esports

Stalwart Esports and AGONxI8 captured their spots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023 after earning the most points in their respective PMPL Spring and Fall competitions this year. These two teams will play for the SA Championship's prestigious trophy and prize pool.

4Merical Vibes, a rising Mongolian squad, conquered the Pro League South Asia Fall after displaying outstanding performances throughout its Grand Finals. Mabetex from Mongolia and RAW Esports from Nepal came second and third in that event, respectively.

Stalwart Esports, the Spring champions, came fourth after struggling a bit in the Finals' first few games. IHC and DRS Gaming saw a modest run, coming ninth and 10th in the overall Pro League South Asia Fall rankings.

AGONxI8 from Pakistan defended their title by winning their regional PMPL for the third time in a row. This squad has remained unbeaten in the country and will look to lift their maiden South Asian Championship trophy. R3GICIDE came second in the Pro League Fall Pakistan.

Stalwart Esports has won the last three editions of the South Asia Championship. The star lineup will concentrate on winning their fourth consecutive trophy. Meanwhile, this will also be 18 participants' last chance — barring Stalwart Esports and AGONxI8 — to get a slot in the PMGC 2023.