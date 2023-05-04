PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Day 1: Overall scoreboard, match-wise overview, and more

PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring began with an outstanding performance from Mabetex Esports. On Day 1, Leo and Wally displayed exceptional gameplay to lead their team with 51 points on the chart. Having exhibited consistent performances, DRS Gaming and High Voltage came second and third with 44 and 41 points, respectively.

AgonXi8 registered a total of 31 points on Day 1, while 4Mercial was behind them in fifth place with the same number of points. Stalwart Esports, the PMPL SA champion, had an average day and gained only 18 points. NB Esports and 3X Esports didn't perform as well and came 19th and 20th, respectively.

There are a total 15 matches left in this tournament's first leg, which will end on May 7. The 16 best teams, determined using the overall scoreboard, will fight in the Grand Finals from May 11 to 14.

PMPL SA Spring Championship Day 1 highlights

Match 1

Overall standings after five games (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Pakistan champions AgonXi8 conquered the opening game with nine kills on Erangel. Their passive approach in the last few zones helped them take control of the match. KLAW carried Raw Officials, helping them claim 12 points, while 4Mercial Vibes only got nine eliminations and couldn’t add any position points to their name.

Match 2

Nepali star KillerYT’s seven kills helped DRS Gaming obtain a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the second game. This helped them find their momentum in the championship's early phase. Mabetex Esports and IHC grabbed 14 and 13 points, respectively, after fighting aggressively. Stalwart Esports couldn’t find their footing in the second match.

Match 3

The third game was completely controlled by High Voltage, who obtained an impressive 16-kill victory. Mabetex and DRS Gaming, with 12 points each, exhibited another thrilling display of skill. Stalwart Esports continued to struggle to have their momentum going in this third match.

Match 4

Stalwart Esports stood in 11th position after PMPL Championship Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

LEO Esports ensured their first win after hammering T2K in the eighth zone on Sanhok. 4Mercial Vibes secured 13 points courtesy of East’s five eliminations. I8 and Stalwart picked up seven and six frags, respectively, but both squads were unable to earn a position point.

Match 5

Mabetex Esports emerged as the leading squad, taking 24 points. Their four-man-strong squad in the end zone got an easy victory. DRS Gaming and IHC started out perfectly but, unfortunately, were knocked out with six kills each in the fifth game of the PMPL Championship.

