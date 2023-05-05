PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Day 2: Overall standings, top players, overview, and more

Following the conclusion of Day 2, Mabetex Esports has maintained their top spot in the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring. They registered two Chicken Dinners so far in their eight games. 4Mercial Vibes had a lucrative run as they jumped to second position with 84 points.

T2K Esports and High Voltage grabbed third and fourth seats with 78 and 67 points, respectively. DRS Gaming slumped to fifth position with 64 points, followed by Leo Esports. In comparison to the opening day, Stalwart Esports battled quite good on Friday and moved up to seventh place with 56 points.

Apex from 4Mercial claimed 25 eliminations at an average of 3.12 and currently leads the kill chart. Malik and DOK were behind him with 18 and 17 kills, respectively. DRS KillerYT and T2K Suyog secured 17 eliminations each in their previous two days.

PMPL SA Championship Day 2 highlights

Jane displayed a tactical play and assisted T2K to grab the victory with 13 kills in the first Erangel clash. He eliminated two players of team i8 with a grenade and took six kills in his opening game of Day 2. High Voltage claimed 15 points thanks to Malik’s five frags.

Stalwart Esports found their form on Day 2 of PMPL Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

4Mercial Vibes dominated the second game in Sanhok and amassed a mammoth 27 points. Apex from their lineup picked up nine individual finishes, exhibiting his game sense and gun power throughout the encounter. NB Esports plundered 11 points, while DRS and Mabetex claimed nine points each.

NB Esports conquered the third battle with six kills after presenting an unpredictable gameplay in the last zone. However, T2K had a spectacular game as they ensured 16 points, including 10 kills. Stalwart Esports was a strong four-man unit in the final zone, but lost all of their players in a matter of seconds.

Overall leaderboard after eight matches of SA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Switching to the fourth game and carrying their flow, Stalwart Esports managed an 11-kill Chicken Dinner win. 4Mercial Vibes yet again contested well to obtain 20 points with 14 coming from eliminations. DRS and 52 Esports were unable to take any position and kill points.

Mabetex Esports bagged a nine-kill triumphant victory in the fifth match of the PMPL SA Championship Day 2. Nepali squads DRS and T2K collected 11 and eight points, respectively, while NB Esports obtained nine.

