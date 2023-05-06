PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Day 3: Overall scoreboard, top players, and more

Stalwart Esports dethroned Mabetex Esports to lead the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring scoreboard when Day 3 ended. The side has bagged a total of 120 points. 4Mercial Vibes was in second place with 109 points and 74 eliminations. Mabetex Esports has fallen to third place with 108 points after a disappointing day.

Leo Esports moved to the fourth spot with 95 points. DRS Gaming had a few bad games and is currently in sixth position with 90 points. AgonXi8 has had an inconsistent run so far but managed to obtain two Chicken Dinners on Day 3. The Pakistani unit currently holds ninth place with 65 points.

On the kill leaderboard, Apex still sits in the pole position with 29 eliminations. KillerYT from DRS Gaming has captured the second seat with 25 kills. Dok and Malik have accumulated 24 frags each in 12 matches.

PMPL SA Championship 2023 Day 3 match-wise overview

Match 1

This heart-pounding opening game on Day 3 saw two Mongolian powerhouses IHC and Stalwart come head to head in the end zone. The former ultimately won, with both sides picking up 11 frags each and starting their day on a bright note. T2K and RAW Officials, on the other hand, didn’t score any points.

Match 2

Making no mistakes, Stalwart Esports was successful in this game and captured an eight-kill Chicken Dinner. IHC, once again, delivered a stunning performance and secured 14 points. Illumin8 Crew, RAW, and NBES claimed 11, 10, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 3

Action’s sparkling performance helped Stalwart claim a back-to-back Chicken Dinner, this one with 13 frags. Magnus Esports and Leo displayed some resistance and obtained 16 and 10 points, respectively. Stalwart's Action acquired seven eliminations, while Nirzed secured five kills to his name.

Match 4

After a terrible start to the event, 3X Esports finally displayed a stellar outing to conquer their first Chicken Dinner with eight eliminations. Leo Esports got 14 frags despite finishing in third place. Agonxi8, Regicide, and IHC were knocked out and couldn't collect any points.

Match 5

The last game of the PMPL Championship Day 3 was won by AgonXi8 Esports with 13 eliminations. KillerYT led DRS Gaming to claim 13 points. He played a vital part by taking seven individual frags. 4Mercial clinched 12 points while playing passively.

