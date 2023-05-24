PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals Day 1: Teams, schedule, map order, and where to watch 

Day 1 of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals will take place on May 25, 2023, where the top 16 PUBG Mobile squads from SA will play in a total of six matches. The Grand Finale was initially set for May 11 to 14, but these dates were later changed to May 25 and 28 owing to political turmoil and internet issues in Pakistan.

To decide the champion, Tencent will organize a total of 24 matches, with Day 1 taking place this Thursday. The first six matches will be played across three maps. 20 participants initially collided in the first leg of this event from May 4 to 7, with the best 16 reaching its Grand Finale. The winning team will also receive a direct seat in the PMWI Main Event.

PMPL South Asia Championship Spring 2023 participants

Here are the 16 contestants who have seized their seats in the Finals:

Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) 4Mercial Vibes (Mongolia) Mabetex Esports (Mongolia) High Voltage (Nepal) DRS Gaming (Nepal) T2K (Nepal) LEO Esports (Nepal) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Illumin8 Crew (Nepal) NB Esports (Mongolia) Quantum Rage (Pakistan) TUF Esports (Pakistan) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) Magnus Esports (Pakistan) R3gicide (Pakistan) Seventh Element (Pakistan)

Day 1 map order

The first, third, and sixth matches are scheduled to be on the immensely popular Erangel map, while the second and fifth games will be on Miramar. The fourth match will feature Sanhok.

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Erangel Match 4 - Sanhok Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Starting at 5:30 pm IST, Tencent will broadcast the PMPL South Asia Championship Finals live on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel and Facebook pages. Fans can watch the games in multiple languages, including English and Mongolian.

Stalwart Esports will undoubtedly rely on their natural playstyle to win the Championship title for the third time in a row. During this event's four-day initial round, they occupied the first seat for the Grand Finale. 4Mercial and Mabetex, also from Mongolia, also did well in that stage and were behind Stalwart in second and third places, respectively.

Nepali fans have high hopes for High Voltage, DRS, and T2K, who had a splendid showing in the PMPL Championship League Stage. IHC Esports from Mongolia had a few poor matches in the first leg, due to which this unit was eighth in that phase's overall rankings. However, it's worth mentioning that this team consists of four experienced players who are capable of winning the event for their squad.

Compared to Mongolian and Nepali squads, Pakistani teams had a below-average outing in the League Stage, as none of them could grab a spot in the top 10. However, they have a nice opportunity to make a comeback in the PMPL Championship Grand Finale.

Poll : 0 votes