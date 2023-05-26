PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals saw 4Merical Vibes bolstering their place in the overall standings. This squad didn't dominate their competition on the second day as they had on the first. However, they still managed to cross the 100-point threshold and acquire 129 points with the help of 73 frags.

Stalwart Esports are behind them in second place with 108 points, making STE the second team to surpass the triple-digit mark in this event. Trained to Kill from Nepal made a huge jump and climbed to the third rank with 84 points on Day 2, while Mabetex held on to their fourth position with 82 points.

PMPL South Asia Championship Finals Day 2 Match Standings

Match 1

T2K played aggressively in the first match of Day 1 and came out victorious with 15 kills, while Team TUF showed passive gameplay and grabbed second place with only three kill points. Stalwart and Mabetex were eliminated early on with one point each.

Match 2

Pakistani team Quantum Rage, who were seventh in their regional PMPL, displayed patience in their gameplay and successfully secured a Chicken Dinner with seven eliminations.

Meanwhile, IHC, formerly known as Zeus, adopted a high-intensity strategy and managed to acquire nine frags in this match. Their star player Godless earned the MVP title for his significant contributions.

Match 3

TUF's pursuit of a Chicken Dinner finally came to an end on Erangel, where they eliminated a total of 14 opponents in the lobby and got the win. TUF Harissir was the match's MVP, showcasing his skills with five kills. Edgar, another member of this team, also made the top fraggers list with four eliminations.

Stalwart and 4MV secured the second and third ranks, respectively, after accumulating 11 points each.

Match 4

After three bad matches, Mabetex emerged triumphant on Sanhok, acquiring nine frags. Quantum Rage and IHC performed admirably, securing 11 and 10 points, respectively, in this fast-paced match.

Match 5

Stalwart Esports, the PMPL SA champion, decided to play aggressively in the fifth match. They dealt around 3K of damage and acquired 16 frags. Icy picked up seven of these eliminations and Action six. 4MV once again made it to the final circle with 12 points, while it was Agon I8 who — despite being eliminated early on — grabbed nine kill points.

Match 6

Concluding Day 2 on a positive note, the young team of LEO Esports secured a victory on Erangel with an impressive 10 eliminations. Despite a string of underwhelming performances, High Voltage — the PMPL 2022 Fall winner — managed to accumulate 13 points, while IHC gathered 11 points, which was largely attributed to the exceptional performance of Godless.

