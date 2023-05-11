PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Grand Finals postponed due to internet issues in Pakistan amid unrest

Tencent has postponed the Grand Finals of the 2023 PMPL South Asia Championship Spring due to the ongoing internet shutdown and political turmoil in Pakistan. The competition between 16 qualified teams from Nepal, Mongolia, and Pakistan was scheduled today, May 11, onwards. Unfortunately, it has now been postponed. The new schedule will be revealed by the publisher in the coming days.

On May 11, the official social media account of PUBG Mobile Esports posted:

"The 2023 South Asia Championship Springs Finals will be postponed until further notice. As multiple players in Pakistan have reported downtimes with their internet access, we are postponing the tournament to maintain the integrity and ensure fair play.”

Following the arrest of Imran Khan, the ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, a wave of protests surged through the nation. The national government implemented internet shutdowns in several areas of the country.

To ensure fairness of the competition, Tencent has opted to postpone the PUBG Mobile event until the situation stabilizes.

Six teams from Pakistan to participate in PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Grand Finals

Eight Pakistani teams qualified for the Championship League, which was held between May 4 and 7, courtesy of their regional PMPL. The first phase had 20 participants, including 12 teams from PMPL South Asia who fought in 16 matches each.

After many heart-pounding battles across four days, 16 teams from the overall scoreboard made it to the Grand Finals.

Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) 4Mercial Vibes (Mongolia) Mabetex Esports (Mongolia) High Voltage (Nepal) DRS Gaming (Nepal) T2K (Nepal) LEO Esports (Nepal) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Illumin8 Crew (Nepal) NB Esports (Mongolia) Quantum Rage (Pakistan) TUF Esports (Pakistan) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) Magnus Esports (Pakistan) R3gicide (Pakistan) Seventh Element (Pakistan)

The bottom four, consisting of two teams each from Pakistan and Nepal, were eliminated from the Pro League Championship SA 2023 Spring.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Team list of 2023 PMPL South Asia Championship Spring!



Which team do you support? Cheer for them in the comment section!🥳🥳



This is the biggest regional event in South Asia and takes place twice a year. The 2023 Spring edition has a grand prize pool of $150K and offers a seat in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational. The four-day finale will be a great entertainer for fans across the globe.

Teams from Pakistan delivered mediocre performances in the Championship League. None of them could bag a spot in the top ten. 3X and 52 Esports were among the bottom four squads knocked out of the battle.

Quantum Rage was the top performing Pakistani unit in the 11th spot, while the PMPL champion AgonXi8 held the 13th position. R3gicide and Seventh Element are in the finale but will have to put their best foot forward now to secure the title.

