PMPL Thailand 2022 Spring Week 1 Day 2: Overall scoreboard, overview, and more

HAIL Esports had a dreamlike run on Day Two of the PMPL Thailand 2022 Spring as they secured three chicken dinners out of the four games they played in. Climbing to the pole position, the team secured 83 points and 47 eliminations.

Sharper Esports continued their top form, holding on to the second spot at the end of the day with 64 points and 34 frags. The third spot at the end of the day went to a seasoned squad, MS Chonburi, who played in a strategic fashion adding 59 points and 26 eliminations to their kitty after eight games.

Popular teams like The Infinity, Vampire Esports, and Bacon Time remained in the middle of the pack among the 20 competing teams, holding onto the seventh, eighth, and ninth spot respectively.

Week 1 Day 2 Match-wise highlights of PMPL Thailand Spring 2023

Match One - Sanhok

Starting out perfectly, HAIL Esports secured a chicken dinner in the first game of the day played on Sanhok. The team secured nine kills in the match and earned 19 points. 47 Gaming and Chillz Esports also played well, finishing second and third.

Sharper Esports slipped to second place after PMPL Thailand Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match Two - Erangel

The first Erangel match of the day saw MS Chonburi play with a great strategic approach and secure an easy win with eight eliminations. Esportswala and TEM Entertainment finished second and third, respectively, but Buriram United Esports were the real stars of the game as they secured 11 kills, leading with the second-highest points.

Match Three - Erangel

HAIL Esports were riding high on confidence coming into Game Three. The team dominated the competition and went on to win with 11 frags. It significantly helped the team climb the leaderboard onto pole position.

Buriram United had a successful outing in this game as well as they finished second. Bacon Time too played and claimed 11 points from the match.

Faze Clan’s poor run continued on PMPL Thailand Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match Four - Miramar

The penultimate game of the day on Miramar was again won by HAIL Esports. This time, the squad made it look easy and strategically secured eight kills showing their insane game sense and skill. This chicken dinner helped them create a substantial lead on the leaderboard.

XERXIA Esports also had a great outing in this match as they finished second and secured 12 finishes. The third place was earned by Valdus Esports, who remained consistent.

Match Five - Miramar

The fifth and final game of the PMPL Day Two went to ETN Esports Gaming, who secured eight kills. XERXIA Esports and 47 Gaming also had a strong outing in the final game as they plundered 17 and 12 points, respectively.

