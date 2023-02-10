PMPL Thailand 2023 Spring: Teams, schedule, prize pool distribution, format and more

Tencent recently revealed details about the 2023 PMPL Thailand Spring, which is set to commence on February 15, 2023. The event will end on February 26, 2023.

The two-week tournament will see 20 teams from across the country battle each other. The prize pool has been cut down from $100K to $60K compared to the 2022 season.

The PMPL saw changes in its format this year. The duration of the event has been reduced to two weeks and will feature only one stage. Teams will fight over a total of 50 matches across 10 matchdays. The team that earns the most points will be awarded the coveted trophy and a cash prize of $15K. The 10-point system will be used in the 2023 PUBG Mobile season.

The opening week will run from February 15, 2023, to February 19, 2023. Five groups of four teams will compete in this period. The second and final week will begin on February 22, 2023, and end on February 26, 2023.

PMPL Thailand 2023 Spring teams

The top 16 teams from the 2022 PMPL Fall have progressed to this tournament. The four squads from the PMNC Thailand have also advanced to this event.

Here are all the teams set to participate in the PMPL Thailand 2023 Spring:

The Infinity Faze Clan Bacon Time Buriram United Hail Esports Vampire Esports TEM Entertainment MS Chonduri XERXIA Esports Kings of Gamers Club Sharper Esports ETN Esports Chillz Esports Valdus Esports 47 Gaming Bangkrirk Esports Four Angry Birds DWGxInnozense Fast 9 Esports Esportswala

Defending champions The Infinity bid farewell to Noozy and signed former Faze Clan star Beer11 and Teaser. The team will look to make a strong comeback after miserable performances in the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

Vampire Esports has signed TonyK and Noozy, while Faze Clan has added three underdog players (Testo, Xebec, and Weslyz) to their squad.

Former Team Secret star MADTOI has joined TEM International. Meanwhile, Esportswala, an Indian organization, signed the former UTG International squad, who came fourth in the PMNC Thailand and sealed a spot in the PMPL.

Prize Pool distribution

Out of the $60K prize pool, the first ranked squad will earn $15K, while second-placed and third-placed teams will receive monetary rewards of $10K and $5.25K, respectively.

1st Place - $15K

2nd Place - $10K

3rd Place - $5.25K

4h Place - $3K

5th Place - $1.8K

6th Placs - $1.5K

Thai teams have been extraordinary in global tournaments in the last year. Vampire Esports was crowned champion of the 2022 World Invitational (PMWI), while The Infinity claimed the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash title.

At the 2022 Global Championship, Vampire secured the sixth spot, while Bacon and Buriram United had a fabulous start but faltered in the latter stages.

