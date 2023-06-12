PMPL Thailand 2023 Fall Week 1: Overall rankings, MVP, and more

The initial week of the PMPL Thailand 2023 Fall Split concluded after hosting some nerve-wracking battles between 16 teams from the country. The five-day week saw 30 matches being played, at the end of which Xerxia Esports (ex-Hail Esports roster) topped the overall standings with 243 points. After a strong start, the squad experienced a setback, slipping to seventh place on the second day of the competition.

However, they staged an impressive comeback and secured the second spot on the third day. The team continued their momentum leading to the final day and ultimately claimed the top position in the overall standings.

Trailing closely behind them in second place was Vampire Esports, who achieved five chicken dinners and amassed 241 points. The reigning champions of PMWI 2022 dominated the leaderboard from the first match, retaining their position at the top until the final day.

However, a few poor performances in their concluding matches saw them drop a place in the rankings.

Week 1 scoreboard of PMPL Thailand Fall 2023

Faze Clan claimed the sixth spot in Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

ETN Esports Gaming emerged as an unexpected force, stunning everyone with their remarkable performance to finish third with 211 points. Despite a slow start during the first two days, the team made a strong push on the final day, propelling themselves onto the podium contenders.

Initially positioned among the top three teams until the fourth day, Faze Clan faced a significant setback, gathering only 22 points on the final day. This performance drop pushed them to sixth place in the PMPL Week 1.

Defending champions HAIL Esports had an average opening week, occupying the seventh spot with 168 points. The squad's inconsistent performance throughout the week hindered their chances of securing a higher rank.

Fast9X, the team that acquired Bacon Time's slot, could not touch the 100-point threshold, ultimately placing last in the overall standings. Infinity, too, could not improve on their neutral performance this week.

Top players of PMPL Thai Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

RNJ from Xerxia leads the MVP race, obtaining 54 eliminations and 11,069 damage. TonyK from Vampire Esports is second with 55 kills and 11,929 damage. Shopperr and SchwepXz are placed third and fourth, with 39 and 42 eliminations, respectively.

As the event approaches midway, fans can expect more exciting matches. The competition remains fierce, with only the champion squad advancing to the PMSL, adding to the intensity and pressure.

