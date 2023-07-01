PMRC 2023 SA vs SEA Day 2: Overall standings, top players, and more 

After 12 matches in the PMRC 2023 SA vs SEA, 4Mercial Vibes stand first with a 38-point lead. The rising PUBG Mobile Mongolian squad has garnered 129 points, including 83 finishes. Meanwhile, NB Esports sit second with 91 points and 57 eliminations. That said, Day 2 saw Boom Esports from Indonesia as the top-performing SEA team with 87 points.

Right below them, Malaysia's Geek Slate grabbed fourth place with 85 points in the overall standings. Nepali giants DRS Gaming finished fifth with 81 points, closely followed by Thailand's Faze Clan.

Stalwart Esports staged a crucial comeback on the PMRC Day 2, jumping to seventh with 75 points. T2K and Mabetex were behind them in eighth and ninth places with 73 and 60 points, respectively. Vampire, the current Thai champion, also accrued 60 points but finished tenth.

Apex and East from 4Mercial Vibes took first and second positions in the kill leaderboard with 24 and 23 eliminations, respectively. DRS KillerYT, with 21 frags, has also performed superbly so far. Dok stood fourth with 20 points.

PMRC SA vs SEA Day 2 overview

The first game of the second day was contested on Sanhok and clinched by Vampire Esports with eight eliminations. Stalwart Esports also enjoyed a splendid opening, scoring 14 points. Not too far behind, T2K and DRS Gaming posted 13 and seven points on the leaderboard.

East’s six eliminations help 4Mercial Vibes register a 10-kill victory in the second round. Faze Clan, with 15 points, delivered a nice performance in the battle. Yoodo Alliance also showed great resistance and collected 13 points.

PMRC standings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports gained their first Chicken Dinner of the PMRC with 11 points. Meanwhile, 4Mercial had another great showing, adding 14 points to their tally. DRS and Boom secured nine points each.

NB Esports emerged victorious thanks to a one-sided dominance in the fourth match and securing a 20-kill Chicken Dinner. Hail, Boom, and Faze obtained 15, 13, and 10 points, respectively.

Geek Slate, a reputed Malaysian squad, secured an impressive nine-kill win in the fifth game. 4Mercial, playing to their strengths, earned 15 points, including nine eliminations. Faze yet again stole 10 points.

Delivering an impeccable performance, Geek Slate swept the last game of the PMRC Day 2 with 13 amazing eliminations. HAIL from Thailand achieved 15 points, while NB and Stalwart took nine points each.

