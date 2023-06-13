PMRC 2023 SEA vs South Asia: Teams, schedule, and more

Tencent has come up with an exciting PUBG Mobile event for fans, specifically those from South East and South Asia. The company has announced the Regional Clash (PMRC) between the top teams from both the regions. The inaugural edition of this competition was hosted in 2022 between Japanese and South Korean lineups. It was also contested by the SEA and Chinese squads last year.

From June 29 to July 2, the eight best teams each from the PMSL SEA and the PMPL SA Championship Spring will collide in the four-day PMRC. Just a week after this competition, the PMWI 2023 will start in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A look at the SA vs SEA teams at PMRC 2023

Here are the 16 squads that will be featured in the upcoming Regional Clash:

Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) HAIL Esports (Thailand) Geek Slate (Malaysia) FaZe Clan (Thailand) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) 4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) DRS GAMING (Nepal) Trained to Kill (Nepal) Mabetex Esports (Mongolia) Leo Esports (Nepal) AGONxi8 Esports (Pakistan) NB Esports (Mongolia)

In South East Asia, the PMPL Fall Edition is already underway in five sub-regions and will wrap up this week. Meanwhile, the Spring season of the PMPL SA Championship ended last month on May 28.

Alter Ego Ares surprised everyone with their phenomenal performance in the PMSL SEA Spring, which concluded on April 16. The Indonesian squad was crowned the champion of the Inaugural Super League, and will also represent the nation in the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational Main Event.

Shine Like Diamond from Vietnam were the second-best performers in the PMSL. However, their lineup was acquired by Box Gaming on May 11. Vampire Esports, a top-tier PUBG Mobile squad from Thailand, was fourth there and will now be focusing on improving their game in the upcoming PMRC. Geek Slate and Faze Clan will also be aiming to perform well in this notable tournament.

Stalwart Esports, the current South Asia champion, displayed their magnificent exploits in the regional championship yet again. The Mongolian giants will be among the top contenders for the PMRC title. 4Mercial Vibes have also shown their steady performance in the PMPL and the Championship this year.

Nepali powerhouses DRS Gaming and T2K, who have played impressively in the PMPL SA Championship, will have to demonstrate some consistency to clinch the PMRC. The event will see only one Pakistani team, AgonXi8, who came seventh in the SA Championship.

