PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 CSA Fall League was held on August 21, 2024. AS i8 Esports from Pakistan dominated the opening day, scoring 70 points in six matches. The squad clinched two Chicken Dinners and 41 eliminations. Nepal’s DRS Gaming also got off to a thumping start as the side ranked second with 50 points and one Chicken Dinner.

LEO Esports was third with 49 points, while De Muerte came fourth with 47 points and one Chicken Dinner. Not Noobs and R3gicide have collected 43 and 39 points respectively. Horaa Esports from Nepal secured the seventh rank in the table with 38 points. Defending champions 4Merical Vibes took 23 points.

Groups A, B, C, and D played in all six matches on Day 1. A total of 20 teams have been split into five groups for the League Stage. The event is being contested in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Day 1 points table of PMSL Fall League Stage

AS i8 Esports - 70 points DRS Gaming - 50 points LEO Esports - 49 points De Muerte - 47 points Not Noobs - 43 points R3GICIDE - 39 points Horaa Esports - 38 points ARCRED - 35 points IHC - 33 points 52 Esports - 29 points Major Pride - 26 points 4Merical Vibes - 23 points A1 Esports - 18 points STRONGER ESPORTS - 17 points R8 Esports - 13 points KS AXE - 11 points

Match 1 - Sanhok

AS i8 Esports conquered the first encounter of the PMSL Fall with 24 points. Horaa Esports and 4Merical Vibes obtained 12 and 10 points respectively. ARCRED and IHC were eliminated with no points in their first match.

Match 2 - Erangel

DRS Gaming claimed a 14-point victory in the second battle. Not Noobs and Major Pride grabbed 14 points each. AS i8 Esports also had another great match, collecting 12 points. IHC Esports ensured eight points, including seven kills.

Match 3 - Erangel

De Muerte registered a 16-point win in the third match of the PMSL League. LEO and R3GICIDE took 10 points each. Not Noobs and Horaa Esports secured nine points each. DRS Gaming and KS were knocked out of this battle without any points.

Match 4 - Erangel

AS i8 Esports picked up their second Chicken Dinner of the PMSL Fall with 15 points thanks to Falak’s performance. De Muerte picked up 14 points, while IHC and Horaa Esports earned 11 and 10 points respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

R3GICIDE pulled off an 18-point triumph in the fifth game. DRS Gaming acquired 13 points, including seven frags. ARCRED clinched 11 points, while IHC and LEO managed nine points each. AS i8 Esports, Major Pride, and Horaa failed to grab any points.

Match 6 - Miramar

52 Esports was the winner of the sixth match of the PMSL with 16 points. AS i8 Esports seized 14 points to their name. De Muerte and ARCRED got eight points each. Major Pride, Not Noobs, and DRS Gaming took seven points each.

