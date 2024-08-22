PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Day 2: Overall rankings and highlights 

De Muerte moved up to first with 122 points after Day 2 of the PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Stage. Consequently, Pakistan’s AS I8 Esports slipped to second place with 106 points and three Chicken Dinners. Not Noobs maintained its consistency on Thursday and jumped to third with 86 points. Further down, R3gicide and LEO Esports have scored 77 points apiece in their 12 matches.

IHC Esports rallied through on Day 2 and jumped to sixth with 73 points. In a rather disastrous display, DRS Gaming slumped from second to seventh with 69 points. 4Merical Vibes came eighth with 65 points. Falcons Force, an experienced lineup, began its PMSL campaign on Day 2 but had a slow start with 19 points in six matches.

Groups A, C, D, and E played on Day 2 of the League Stage. In the League Stage, 20 teams have been placed equally in five groups. They will participate in 72 matches in this stage with the top 16 advancing to the Finale.

Day 2 overview and overall standings of PMSL CSA League Stage

De Muerte - 122 points AS I8 Esports - 106 points Not Noobs - 86 points R3gicide - 77 points LEO Esports - 77 points IHC Esports - 73 points DRS Gaming - 69 points 4Merical Esports - 65 points Major Pride - 58 points KS AXE - 56 points A1 Esports - 43 points Horaa Esports - 38 points R8 Esports - 37 points Arcred - 35 points Stalwart Esports - 33 points AoR Esports - 33 points 52 Esports - 29 points Falcon Force - 19 points Stronger Esports - 17 points RUKH Esports - 16 points

Match 7 - Sanhok

AS IS Esports kicked off the second day of the PMSL with an 18-point Chicken Dinner. A1 Esports amassed 14 points, while De Muerte, IHC, and Not Noobs collected nine, eight, and eight points respectively.

Match 8 - Erangel

Not Noobs picked up a mammoth 26-point Chicken Dinner. 4Merical Vibes earned 16 points thanks to DOK’s nine eliminations. Coming in third, Major Pride added 11 points to its tally.

Match 9 - Erangel

KS Axe secured its first Chicken Dinner with 19 points. Stalwart Esports showcased aggressive gameplay to grab 22 points, including 17 finishes. IHC Esports claimed 10 points, while 4Merical Vibes took eight points.

Match 10 - Erangel

KS Axe yet again delivered a great performance and won the match with 23 points. De Muerte managed 19 points, including 13 eliminations. Major Pride clinched eight points, while R3gicide, LEO, Falcons, ASI8, and AOR got six apiece.

Match 11 - Miramar

R3gicide Esports registered a brilliant 21-point Chicken Dinner. Further down, De Muerte and 4Merical Vibes obtained 14 and 13 points, respectively. KS Axe and Not Noobs were unable to secure any points.

Match 12 - Miramar

De Muerte clinched its second Chicken Dinner of the day with 21 points. IHC and AOR also played well, adding 17 and 16 points to their tally. DRS Gaming racked up nine points in the last game of the PMSL Day 2.

