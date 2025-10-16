  • home icon
PMSL 2025 CSA Fall: Winner, qualified teams for PMGC, and prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Published Oct 16, 2025 07:00 GMT
Virtus Pro wins PMSL 2025 CSA Fall (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Virtus Pro wins the PMSL 2025 CSA Fall (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 CSA Fall concluded on October 15. Virtus Pro emerged victorious in the tournament following a dominant performance in the Grand Finals and earned a cash prize of $31,250. Six teams from the Central and South Asia (CSA) region also secured their places in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Virtus Pro, Alpha Gaming, and MadBulls have qualified for the Gauntlet stage of the PMGC 2025, while GOAT Team, Inner Circle, and ARCRED have advanced to the Group Stage.

A total of 40 teams from around the world will compete in the upcoming PMGC 2025, which will take place in Thailand from November 24 to December 14.

Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 CSA Fall

The PMSL 2025 CSA Fall featured a whopping prize pool of $200,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  1. Virtus Pro - $31,250
  2. Alpha Gaming - $21,500
  3. MadBulls - $15,500
  4. GOAT Team - $16,000
  5. Horaa Esports - $11,750
  6. Sky Force - $10,750
  7. DGSTN77 - $8,500
  8. Konina Power - $7,500
  9. Inner Circle Esports - $14,000
  10. Al Qadsiah - $7,000
  11. AS i8 Esports - $9,000
  12. Brute Force. - $7,750
  13. The MongolZ - $5,750
  14. R3GICIDE - $6,000
  15. ARCRED - $10,500
  16. 4Yonko Royal Jutti - $4,750
  17. THE721 AGGRESSOR - $2,000
  18. 313 Esports - $1,750
  19. Halal Axetron - $2,000
  20. NEPX ESPORTS - $1,750
Special awards

  • Finals MVP - $1,000 - TOP (Alpha Gaming)
  • Rookie of the season - $500 - TW1X (GOAT)
  • Most eliminations in a match - $500 - TOP
  • Most eliminations in a day - $500 - FALAK (Inner Circle)
  • Most WWCD in the season - $1,000 - Inner Circle
  • Most points in a match - $500 - Inner Circle
  • Most points in a day - $500 - Inner Circle

Virtus Pro scored 145 points across 18 matches in the PMSL 2025 Grand Finals. Alpha Gaming finished second with 134 points, and the team's TOP was named the MVP. MadBulls delivered an impressive performance in the final match, jumping to third place with 130 points.

GOAT Team finished fourth with 129 points, and TW1X was named Rookie of the PMSL Fall. Horaa from Nepal faltered in the final match and dropped to fifth place with 128 points, missing PMGC qualification by just one point. Sky Force also secured 128 points, placing sixth.

Inner Circle from Pakistan did well in its final matches and rose to ninth place. Meanwhile, R3CIDE, ARCRED, and 4YONKO struggled throughout and finished in the bottom three of the PMSL CSA Fall Grand Finals.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
