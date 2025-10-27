PMSL 2025 Europe Fall: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and highlights

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Oct 27, 2025 04:24 GMT
Regnum Carya wins PMSL 2025 Fall Europe (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Regnum Carya Esports became the undisputed champions of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 Europe Fall. The club showcased great consistency throughout the event and clinched the title. The Sylas-led squad has been performing impressively for a long time, and it clinched the PMGO 2025 earlier this year to secure its first international title.

The PMSL 2025 Europe Fall was played from October 13 to 26. In total, 24 teams from the region competed there. The Grand Finals took place from October 24 to 26, featuring the Smash Rule. A total of six teams from the European region have moved to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Regnum Carya, ULF Esports, and Kara Esports have booked their tickets for the Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC 2025. Papara Supermassive, Falcons, and Boars Gaming have earned their seat in the Group Stage of the Championship. So far, 38 teams have been confirmed for the upcoming PMGC.

PMSL 2025 Europe Fall Finals highlights

  1. Regnum Carya - 178 points
  2. ULF Esports - 159 points
  3. Kara Esports - 138 points
  4. Team Falcons - 130 points
  5. Papara SuperMassive - 125 points
  6. Besiktas Getso - 106 points
  7. Asgard Esports - 103 points
  8. Jetgo Esports - 102 points
  9. Fenerbahçe Esports - 96 points
  10. BRA Esports - 96 points
  11. Anorthosis Famagusta - 95 points
  12. IDA Esports - 91 points
  13. S2G Esports - 90 points
  14. BW Next Ruya - 84 points
  15. XSlay Esports - 57 points
  16. The Noisy Boys - 52 points

Regnum Carya had a fabulous run in its last six matches as it leapfrogged ULF and won the event. The team scored 178 points in the finale with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 109 kills.

ULF Esports was first in the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMSL Grand Finals. The team struggled on the final day and slipped to the second place with 159 points. Kara Esports finished third with 138 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Team Falcons ranked fourth in the PMSL EU Fall with 130 points. Papara Supermassive came fifth with 125 points. Besiktas Getso and Asgard were sixth and seventh with 106 and 103 points, respectively. IDA faltered in the Grand Finals, ending up in 12th place with 91 points.

Popular club S2G finished 13th with 90 points despite winning two Chicken Dinners. Next Ruya, XSLAY, and The Noisy Boys had a poor run as they were in the bottom three in the PMSL Grand Finals.

