PMWI 2023 Main Event: All teams, prize pool distribution, Allstars results, and more

Following the conclusion of the Allstars, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 Main Event is all set to begin on July 14. All 16 participants have now been confirmed for this $2 million phase. Vampire Esports from Thailand had a stunning run in the initial stage, becoming the crown champions in emphatic fashion.
The PMWI Main Event will be hosted from July 14 to 16, where six teams from the Allstars will collide against 10 direct invites in 18 matches. The winning squad will be given a total prize of $430,000, including $30,000 as a participation fee.
PMWI 2023 Main Event participants
Below are the direct invited squads:
- Twisted Minds (Saudi League)
- Tianba (PEL, China)
- STE (PEL, China)
- Reject (PMJL, Japan)
- Alter Ego (PMSL, Indonesia)
- Box Gaming (PMSL, Vietnam)
- Stalwart Esports (SA Championship, Mongolia)
- Geekay Esports (MEA Championship, Middle East)
- Alpha7 Esports (Americas Championship, Brazil)
- Fire Flux Esports (European Championship, Turkey)
The qualified teams from Allstars are:
- Vampire Esports
- Dplus
- DRS Gaming
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Falcon Esports
- Infinity IQ
Prize pool distribution for Main Event
$2 million in prize money will be distributed among the 16 participants.
- 1st Place - $430,000
- 2nd Place - $230,000
- 3rd Place - $155,000
- 4th Place - $130,000
- 5th Place - $110,000
- 6th Place - $95,000
- 7th Place - $91,000
- 8th Place - $87,000
- 9th Place - $83,000
- 10th Place - $79,000
- 11th Place - $75,000
- 12th Place - $71,000
- 13th Place - $67,000
- 14th Place - $63,000
- 15th Place - $59,000
- 16th Place - $55,000
The competition in the Main Event is expected to be more exciting than the first stage as the top performing Allstars teams will battle the top 10 teams from different countries.
Apart from Vampire, Dplus (formerly Damwon Gaming) played amazingly in the first phase. The South Korean squad registered second place there. Their athlete Sayden was the best performer as the PUBG Mobile veteran took 21 kills in 18 matches.
DRS Gaming exhibited their potential in the global event, as the Nepali powerhouse clinched third position in the Allstars.
Gaimin Gladiators, a top-performing Russian side, had a fine run in the first stage. Alpha7, who had already qualified for the PMWI Main Event, earned the fifth spot. Falcon and Infinity IQ secured sixth and seventh places, respectively. These teams will now look to do their best in the Main Event.
