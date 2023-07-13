PMWI 2023 Main Event: All teams, prize pool distribution, Allstars results, and more

Following the conclusion of the Allstars, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 Main Event is all set to begin on July 14. All 16 participants have now been confirmed for this $2 million phase. Vampire Esports from Thailand had a stunning run in the initial stage, becoming the crown champions in emphatic fashion.

The PMWI Main Event will be hosted from July 14 to 16, where six teams from the Allstars will collide against 10 direct invites in 18 matches. The winning squad will be given a total prize of $430,000, including $30,000 as a participation fee.

PMWI 2023 Main Event participants

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG

Here are the 6 teams that have earned their spot in the Main Tournament!



#Gamers8 | #TheLandOfHeroes



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The All Stars Stage has come to an end!Here are the 6 teams that have earned their spot in the Main Tournament! The All Stars Stage has come to an end!✅Here are the 6 teams that have earned their spot in the Main Tournament! 👑#Gamers8📷📷 | #TheLandOfHeroes #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hjxUarJrmu

Below are the direct invited squads:

Twisted Minds (Saudi League) Tianba (PEL, China) STE (PEL, China) Reject (PMJL, Japan) Alter Ego (PMSL, Indonesia) Box Gaming (PMSL, Vietnam) Stalwart Esports (SA Championship, Mongolia) Geekay Esports (MEA Championship, Middle East) Alpha7 Esports (Americas Championship, Brazil) Fire Flux Esports (European Championship, Turkey)

The qualified teams from Allstars are:

Vampire Esports Dplus DRS Gaming Gaimin Gladiators Falcon Esports Infinity IQ

Prize pool distribution for Main Event

$2 million in prize money will be distributed among the 16 participants.

1st Place - $430,000

2nd Place - $230,000

3rd Place - $155,000

4th Place - $130,000

5th Place - $110,000

6th Place - $95,000

7th Place - $91,000

8th Place - $87,000

9th Place - $83,000

10th Place - $79,000

11th Place - $75,000

12th Place - $71,000

13th Place - $67,000

14th Place - $63,000

15th Place - $59,000

16th Place - $55,000

The competition in the Main Event is expected to be more exciting than the first stage as the top performing Allstars teams will battle the top 10 teams from different countries.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Check the Overall Rankings of 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS STAGE Day 3!!



Congratulations to VAMPIRE ESPORTS for securing first place!



Stay tuned for more spectacular performances in the MAIN TOURNAMENT!



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI Check the Overall Rankings of 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS STAGE Day 3!!Congratulations to VAMPIRE ESPORTS for securing first place!Stay tuned for more spectacular performances in the MAIN TOURNAMENT! #PMWI 2023 #PUBGMxHONOR 🏆Check the Overall Rankings of 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS STAGE Day 3!!🍗Congratulations to VAMPIRE ESPORTS for securing first place!Stay tuned for more spectacular performances in the MAIN TOURNAMENT!🎉🎉#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #PMWI2023 #PUBGMxHONOR https://t.co/6Qt6TK1gL2

Apart from Vampire, Dplus (formerly Damwon Gaming) played amazingly in the first phase. The South Korean squad registered second place there. Their athlete Sayden was the best performer as the PUBG Mobile veteran took 21 kills in 18 matches.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Let's cheer for their exceptional skills and impressive performance



PMWI ALLSTARS STAGE LIVE ON JUL.11 - JUL.13, 2023, 11:00(UTC+0)



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI2023 #PUBGMxHONOR 🥳Check out the outstanding performance of the TOP 5 FRAGGERS in 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS STAGE Day 3!Let's cheer for their exceptional skills and impressive performancePMWI ALLSTARS STAGE LIVE ON JUL.11 - JUL.13, 2023, 11:00(UTC+0) 🥳Check out the outstanding performance of the TOP 5 FRAGGERS in 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS STAGE Day 3!Let's cheer for their exceptional skills and impressive performancePMWI ALLSTARS STAGE LIVE ON JUL.11 - JUL.13, 2023, 11:00(UTC+0)#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI2023 #PUBGMxHONOR https://t.co/5o84Jio7BI

DRS Gaming exhibited their potential in the global event, as the Nepali powerhouse clinched third position in the Allstars.

Gaimin Gladiators, a top-performing Russian side, had a fine run in the first stage. Alpha7, who had already qualified for the PMWI Main Event, earned the fifth spot. Falcon and Infinity IQ secured sixth and seventh places, respectively. These teams will now look to do their best in the Main Event.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes