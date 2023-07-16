PMWI 2023 Main Event Day 2: Overall standings, top players, and more 

Vampire Esports maintained their supremacy on Day 2 of the PMWI Main Event, strengthening their position on top with a 51-point lead over their closest rival. The Thai brigade scored 165 points and 107 finishes in their first 12 matches, while Six To Eight (STE), now sitting in second, have amassed 114 points and 79 kills from their run.

Alpha7 Esports slipped to third place with 93 points, followed by Alter Ego with 78. Stalwart Esports have been mediocre in the last two days, with the Mongolian side only claiming 54 points. DRS Gaming, the second runner-up of the PMWI Allstars, finished 13th with 42 points, while Infinity IQ placed 16th with 32 points.

TonyK from Vampire posted 25 eliminations and 3392 damage, while STE 33Z took 16 kills. Yang1 and Stoned picked up 13 and 11 frags, respectively.

PMWI Main Event Day 2 highlights

Gaimin Gladiators took control of the first match, clinching a six-kill Chicken Dinner. Vietnam's Box Gaming got 15 points which included nine kills. STE and Alpha7 also showcased some fortitude to claim 13 and eight points, respectively. While Vampire and Stalwart gained seven points each.

Vampire Esports solidified their prime spot after winning the second game of the day with 21 points, including 11 eliminations. In the last zone, they defeated Alpha7, who gained 15 points. Gaimin Gladiators and Fire Flux scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Tianba was eliminated in an early fight.

Vampire Esports’ strategy in the last few circles helped pull off a stunning 14-kill victory in the third match. Geekay Esports also set up a strong showing and collected 17 points, including 11 finishes. Meanwhile, Fire Flux, Box, and Gaimin could not grab a single point.

In the fourth game of the PMWI Main Event Day 2, Dplus was in a strong position to win, but a minor mistake caused them to lose against Alter Ego. The latter clinched the Chicken Dinner with five kills. Vampire and Box Gaming plundered 11 points in the meantime.

Switching to the fifth game, Dplus didn’t make any wrong moves in the last zone and successfully achieved a nine-kill triumph. China’s STE showcased their ideal potential by gaining 14 important points. Meanwhile, Reject and Alter Ego earned 11 and eight points, respectively.

STE secured their first victory with a huge 19-kill Chicken Dinner in the end game of the PMWI Main Event Day 2. Meanwhile, Vampire once again showed their prowess and collected 19 points. However, Dplus couldn’t fight well and got knocked out early.

