PMWI 2023 Main Event Day 2: Teams, schedule, and more 

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) main event enters Day 2 on July 15, 2023, following an exhilarating first day where the defending champions, Vampire Esports, dominated the leaderboard. The second day holds immense significance as the top 16 teams from around the globe fight for the prestigious title and a prize pool of $2,000,000.

Tencent previously held a three-day all-stars tournament, from which only the top six teams earned qualification for the PMWI main event. Emerging victorious in the All-Stars competition, Vampire have maintained their impressive form in the ongoing event.

PMWI Main event Day 2 participating teams and map schedule

Here are all the participating teams in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational main event Day 2:

Vampire Esports DRS Gaming Gaimin Gladiators DPlus Kia Team Falcons Alpha7 Esports Infinity IQ AlterEgo Ares Six Two Eight Box Gaming Fire Flux Esports Stalwart Esports Geekay Esports Tianba Reject Tokyo Twisted Minds

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Check the Overall Rankings of 2023 PMWI MAIN TOURNAMENT Day 1!!



VAMPIRE ESPORTS is currently leading the pack, with ALPHA7 ESPORTS and ALTER EGO ARES showing strong competitiveness!



Here's the map order for Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational main event:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

What to expect on day 2 of the PMWI main tournament

Alpha7 Esports, hailing from the Americas region, showcased their exceptional skills on the first day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational main event, becoming only the second team to surpass the 50-point mark. Despite the significant lead held by Vampire Esports, Alpha7 Esports have the potential to make their mark in this tournament.

STE had a sluggish start to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational main event but managed to recover in the final two matches, securing the fourth position with a total of 49 points. The Chinese giants' reputation as a dominant team is well-known, and they are likely to showcase more of their abilities over the next two days.

Stalwart Esports, known for their consistent performances on the global stage, began the PUBG Mobile World Invitational main event with a chicken dinner. However, they struggled with inconsistency thereafter, ultimately landing in seventh place.

DPlus Kia, who displayed an impressive performance in the All-Stars stage, also had a rough start in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational main event and currently find themselves in 12th position. However, given their ability to make comebacks, as witnessed in the All-Stars stage, they still have the potential to turn things around.

