PMWI 2023 Allstars in-game voting: Regions, rules, period, and more

The 2023 PMWI Allstars event is all set to be held from July 11 to 13, boasting 18 teams from 17 regions. What makes it even more special is that 14 participants will be chosen through the in-game voting system, which will be open from May 26 to 30. Fans will have a chance to vote for their favorite teams during this period. However, Tencent has set certain rules for the voting process in PUBG Mobile.

You can only vote for your regional PMPL Spring teams that competed earlier this year. The team with the most votes from each region will be selected to participate in the Allstars event, the initial phase of the PMWI. After the conclusion of this phase, the top six performers will receive a spot in the second or main stage, scheduled from July 14 to 16.

PMWI 2023 Allstars voting process and rules

If the PMPL regional team, which has already qualified for the Main Event, receives the most votes, that team will compete in both stages of the World Invitational. Meanwhile, if this team also finishes in the top six of the Allstars, the team that takes seventh place in the overall standings will make it to the main event.

In-game voting requires you to be level 9 or above in PUBG Mobile. Only then can you vote for your favorite team. To get voting tickets, fans must complete certain in-game tasks.

How to get tickets

Complete daily in-game tasks

Get redeem codes from PMPL Pro Teams and PUBG Mobile social media to redeem in the game

Share the event on social media channels

How to vote

Find the event in the in-game Event Center Complete the tasks to get tickets Vote for your favorite team

Listed below are the names of the PMPL regions in which fans can vote for their regional teams:

PMPL INDONESIA PMPL MALAYSIA PMPL THAILAND PMPL VIETNAM PMPL SEA WILDCARD PMPL SOUTH ASIA PMPL PAKISTAN PMPL TÜRKiYE PMPL EUROPE PMPL ARABIA PMPL AFRICA PMPL BRAZIL PMPL LATAM PMPL NORTH AMERICA

Apart from this, defending champion Vampire Esports will participate in this PMWI phase. One team each from Japan, KSA, and Korea will also be invited to compete in the Allstars.

Tencent and Gamers8 have allocated a total cash prize of $3 million for the PMWI 2023. However, they have not yet revealed the prize pool distribution and number of matches for both phases. A few teams have already sealed their spots in the main event as their regional PUBG Mobile spring tournaments are over.

