PMWI Main Event Day 3: Teams, schedule, map order, and more

Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Main Event is set to take place on July 16, 2023. During the final day, the top 16 teams from around the world will engage in intense competition, vying for the prestigious trophy and a prize pool of $200,000. In the preceding two days, Vampire Esports, the defending champions, showed their dominance.

Before coming to the Main Event, Vampire Esports won the PMWI Allstars convincingly, and had a healthy lead at the end of Day 1. However, they upped their game on the second day and raked in 88 points in six matches, taking the lead with 51 points.

PMWI Main Event Day 3 participating teams and map schedule

Below is the complete list of teams participating in Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational Main Event:

Vampire Esports DRS Gaming Gaimin Gladiators DPlus Kia Team Falcons Alpha7 Esports Infinity IQ AlterEgo Ares Six Two Eight Box Gaming Fire Flux Esports Stalwart Esports Geekay Esports Tianba Reject Tokyo Twisted Minds

The map sequence for Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational Main Event is as follows:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

STE had a good outing as they collected 65 points on Day 2, which pushed them to second place with 114 points. The Chinese giant is only the second to cross the triple-digit mark, and has the potential to stop Vampire Esports from running away from the trophy.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Check the Overall Rankings of 2023 PMWI MAIN TOURNAMENT Day 2!!



VAMPIRE ESPORTS continues to dominate the competition, while SIX TWO EIGHT and ALPHA7 ESPORTS demonstrate fierce competitiveness!



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI Check the Overall Rankings of 2023 PMWI MAIN TOURNAMENT Day 2!!VAMPIRE ESPORTS continues to dominate the competition, while SIX TWO EIGHT and ALPHA7 ESPORTS demonstrate fierce competitiveness! #PMWI 2023 #PUBGMxHONOR

Despite a fine performance, Alpha7 Esports experienced a slight setback, dropping one position to secure the third spot with a total of 93 points. With their impressive capabilities, the team possesses the necessary qualities to bridge the huge lead and emerge as champions. However, they will need to deliver an exceptional performance to surpass Vampire Esports.

Stalwart Esports appeared to be off their game, lacking their usual form and energy. They will need to strive for a positive finish in this event. DRS also faltered in the Main Event. Meanwhile, PEL champion Tianba will try to seize the opportunity to gain valuable international experience from this PMWI as the Chinese squad has not performed as expected in the event so far. Twisted Minds and Infinity IQ have collected only 32 points each, and were the bottom two teams after the second day.

