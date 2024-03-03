"Poor Adin": Fans react after Adin Ross claims he was "played" by Playboy Carti while talking about a second collaboration

Adin Ross said in a recent stream that a sequel to his stream with Playboi Carti was not going to happen. The creator further stated that the rapper had stopped responding to his texts abruptly. He also proposed a theory about why the musician had been communicating with him so far. Adin said Carti had possibly been texting him after their collaboration to prevent the content creator from talking negatively about him online and to "keep the heat off" his name.

With Ross stating that he got "played," many fans of the streamer expressed their sympathy for him. One individual said:

"Poor Adin."

"That boy deserves this second one" - Fans react as Adin Ross states that there won't be another stream with Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti received severe backlash after his collaboration with Adin Ross. The musician arrived significantly late for his collaborative stream with the streamer. Moreover, he stayed on the stream only for a few minutes before leaving without even sitting down.

Despite offering the musician $2 million and the broadcast directly being supported by Kick and Stake owner Eddie Craven, Adin Ross was practically left hanging as Carti abruptly exited the broadcast soon after joining it.

In a recent livestream, the outspoken creator offered his theory about why Carti had kept in touch with him so far. Adin suggested the musician needed him to reduce the outcry against him. Moreover, according to the creator, the rapper didn't want Adin to talk poorly about him online.

With the backlash after their collaboration now having stopped, Carti has no need to text the creator, suggested the creator. Explaining the situation, Adin stated:

"I don't think Carti two is happening anymore. I have a theory that Carti was just texting me to kind of just, like, keep me, like, in a position where I'm not going to be on his bad side, like where I'm on the internet talking crazy, if that makes sense. To get, like, the heat off his name type sh**.... Think I got played. But ay, bro, it is what it is. 'Cause I was texting his phone, he stopped answering me out of nowhere."

Many fans offered their sympathies to the streamer, with some believing that Adin "deserved" another stream with the musician. On the other hand, a few people criticized Carti for his unreliable behavior.

