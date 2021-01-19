PUBG Mobile India: Krafton Inc. briefly invites applications for Senior Esports Consultant, withdraws job posting later

The past few months have been full of ups and downs for the PUBG Mobile players in India. Recently, Krafton Inc. had put a recruitment notice on its LinkedIn profile for Senior Esports Consultant. However, they withdrew the job posting later.

Previously, Krafton Inc. appointed Aneesh Aravind as the country manager of PUBG Mobile in India. Alongside this, they also hired an operations team.

The title was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in early September under section 69A, leaving a void amongst the mobile gaming community in the country.

Since then, there has been an abundance of developments regarding its return. The fans of the game have been eagerly waiting for PUBG Mobile's comeback in India.

PUBG Mobile India: Requirements and responsibilities by Krafton Inc. for Senior Esports Consultant

As mentioned earlier, Krafton Inc. had briefly put a job vacancy for the position of Senior Esports Consultant for the Indian region, but it was closed in a concise duration. It also stated that the role would be located in their headquarters at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Following are the screenshots of responsibilities and requirements of the role as of the job posting:

Requirements

Responsibilities

The job posting on LinkedIn read the following:

We are seeking an experienced marketing mind to develop and execute our creator marketing strategies and creative campaigns and handle some of KRAFTON India brand initiatives. You will also lead several projects that will develop our internal and external strategy.

Interest and passion for Esports, gaming and entertainment industry is a must. These managers will be responsible for organising and overseeing live or online esports events.

They may be required to develop strategies, work with different departments and partners on content and ensure everything is in place to oversee a successful event.

The journey of PUBG Mobile India

The server access of PUBG Mobile was terminated for the Indian users back in late October. Since then, several events have occurred, including the deal with Microsoft Azure, which aimed at ensuring privacy and data security.

On November 12th, the announcement of PUBG Mobile India was made, and the South Korean company had also announced that they would be investing $100 million. The teasers and the website of the game were released as well.

Later, PUBG India was registered as a private limited company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, having a paid-up capital and authorized capital of 5 lakhs and 15 lakhs, respectively. Numerous RTIs were also filed regarding various queries.

